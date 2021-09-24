‘There are two types of cat …’
This guide to the two types of cat is 14 seconds very well spent, as shared by the always followable @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter.
There are two types of cats.. pic.twitter.com/Zcu5wBNlU2
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 24, 2021
Maybe it’s just us, but that first one is so much more relatable.
seriously expected 2nd cat to open the gate!
— SueCCMacGregor💙 (@SCCMacGregor) September 24, 2021
That first cat, struggling to get thru the bars? Yeah … that's me.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Cactus Country CA 🏜 Unfuck America 2021 (@country_ca) September 24, 2021
Follow @buitengebieden_ over here on Twitter for more – lots more – of this sort of thing.
READ MORE
‘British things that would freak out Americans’ is 59 seconds well spent
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_