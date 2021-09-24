Simply 17 tweets that best sum up the state of Britain right now

Twitter

Well, everything seems to be going absolutely swimmingly right now doesn’t it?

So well, in fact, that we thought we’d round up 17 tweets that best sum up the state of Britain today.

Proof, if any was needed, that world-beating gallows humour is about the only thing we’re not in short supply of right now.

1.

I don’t know about everyone else but I think Britain was better off when we had food and could afford heating. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) September 20, 2021

2.

How it started

How it’s going pic.twitter.com/onV2xf9do5 — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) September 19, 2021

3.

I honestly never thought that ‘Project Fear’ would turn out to be understatement. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 23, 2021

4.

Word of the day is ‘throttlebottom’: an inept, bumbling, and possibly embarrassing holder of public office. — Susie Dent 💙 (@susie_dent) September 22, 2021

5.

Alright which one of you arseholes didn’t beleave hard enough pic.twitter.com/LqK9oB2axS — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 24, 2021

6.

7.

8.

I'm at the petrol station and things are getting a bit out of hand pic.twitter.com/LwnXVwW131 — joe heenan (@joeheenan) September 24, 2021

9.