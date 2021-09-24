Our 25 favouite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

Get the kettle on or open a bottle of something refreshing, set aside five minutes and find a cosy seat to enjoy the tweets we’ve singled out from the past seven days.

As ever, show some love to your favourites.

1.

Enjoying this article that makes it sound like Adam West used to die as a matter of habit but quit 1804 years ago for unspecified reasons pic.twitter.com/w5HHZXWPEU — katie (@supermathskid) September 18, 2021

2.

An extremely rare photo of a stork delivering a baby! pic.twitter.com/VWGnHSDrdn — Whitney Devlin (@whitneydevlin) September 17, 2021

3.

Can definitely see the resemblance. pic.twitter.com/zJQFVLEQlf — ricardopresto (@ricardopresto) September 18, 2021

4.

Yeah, but how did they know it was called Dudley? pic.twitter.com/wJQkMwGR6b — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) September 18, 2021

5.

pilot: we’ll be landing shortly passengers: ok pilot: on the moon passengers: what pilot: i went too high — cory (harvard graduate) (@coolmathgame_) September 17, 2021

6.

A website where you type a little joke into a box and dozens of strangers respond by giving you angry advice — Erin Somers (@SomersErin) September 19, 2021

7.

adulthood is wild because one day you get a little sleepy and then you stay that way for the rest of your life — trash jones (@jzux) September 17, 2021

8.

first base: kiss

second base: sex

third base: big Tesco at night — eleanor (@norajaine) September 17, 2021

9.

btw well done to the bbc pr department for orchestrating a geopolitical nuclear submarine drama to coincide with the run of its geopolitical nuclear submarine drama, absolute scenes — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) September 20, 2021

10.

It’s very sweet that even though they both die Romeo and Juliet end up together in the NATO phonetic alphabet ❤️ — Phil Wang (@PhilNWang) September 20, 2021

11.

That time my mum was staying over & we were watching a Ryan Reynolds movie and she asked

"What's his name?" & I said

"That's Ryan Reynolds" & she replied

"Radio Rentals!"

& that's why Ryan Reynolds will always be known as Radio Rentals in this house. — joe heenan (@joeheenan) September 20, 2021

12.