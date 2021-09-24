Pics

This little boy rocking out for show and tell is the pick-me-up we all need

There’s a lot of doom and gloom around at the moment, and we don’t need to provide a list for you to know what we’re talking about, but a viral video from TikTok is injecting a little joy into our day.

@britaincovey

Teacher didn’t know how to react 😂

♬ original sound – Britain Covey

We suspect the concert playing out in his head is very different to the one we’re watching.

TikTok users loved @britaincovey’s nephew – who appears to be called Crew – so much, the clip has had 6.4 million views in two days, and people have been leaving comments like these.

Predictably, it made it to Twitter, where it went down just as well.

Little Crew simply couldn’t get higher praise than this, from guitar god, Tom Morello.

In conclusion …

@maryannfletcher

Reply to @turgu1n Here’s the REAL sound. 😅🤗 ##fyp ##foryou ##music ##guitarsolo

♬ Bohemian Rhapsody (Guitar Solo) – Ringtone Track Masters

