This little boy rocking out for show and tell is the pick-me-up we all need

There’s a lot of doom and gloom around at the moment, and we don’t need to provide a list for you to know what we’re talking about, but a viral video from TikTok is injecting a little joy into our day.

We suspect the concert playing out in his head is very different to the one we’re watching.

TikTok users loved @britaincovey’s nephew – who appears to be called Crew – so much, the clip has had 6.4 million views in two days, and people have been leaving comments like these.

Predictably, it made it to Twitter, where it went down just as well.

I AM YELLING OH MY GOSH 😭😭😭😭😭HE KNEW HE WAS KILLING THAT SHIT IN HIS HEAD 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uzwTWO31ON — keiajah (key-asia) (@keiajahhh) September 23, 2021

I AM CRYING !!!! He really hit his guitar solo right at this point pic.twitter.com/DJHR88CtSP — First Son of the Sea – Remy (@FullMetalGrim) September 23, 2021

Little Crew simply couldn’t get higher praise than this, from guitar god, Tom Morello.

This kid has got literally everything single thing it takes for excellence and awesomeness times ten https://t.co/irnVGcd6g3 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) September 23, 2021

In conclusion …

