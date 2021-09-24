Keir Starmer wrote an enormous essay about his values and got panned

News

After suffering frequent accusations of standing for nothing very much in particular, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has set out his core beliefs in an essay for the socialist reform group, The Fabian Society.

Britain is at a crossroads: down one path is the same inequality of opportunity and insecurity. Labour's path will provide security and opportunity to the working people who are the backbone of our country.https://t.co/Gy47JLp35Z — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 23, 2021

Running at somewhere between 11,500 and 14,000 words, The Road Ahead sets out 10 principles, including –

We will always put hard-working families and their priorities first. Families, communities and the things that bring us together must once again be put above individu­alism. The government should treat taxpayer money as if it were its own. The current levels of waste are unacceptable. The government must play its role in restoring honesty, decency and transparency in public life.

Sir Keir sent out a rallying cry for equality in society, so he’d doubtless be pleased to know that he got exactly the same panning from Twitter as Boris Johnson would have done, had he also written a 14,000-word essay about his values.

kieth starmer: the road ahead the road in question: pic.twitter.com/r9VPqUgIJg — aaЯjan (@aarjanistan) September 23, 2021

Keir Starmer’s 13000 word essay pic.twitter.com/eBKz2Jd6FB — Grace Petrie (@gracepetrie) September 22, 2021

that keir starmer essay in full pic.twitter.com/2nb2ogzzZQ — edie (@multiplebears) September 22, 2021

I imagine Barbra in Skegness and millions of others will be fingering through Starmer’s billion word essay thoroughly riveted as they queue up at the food bank for the 79th week. — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) September 23, 2021

That Kier Starmer 1500 word essay in a single tweet https://t.co/rUzirTvO3b — Bethany Black ️‍⚧️️‍twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@BeffernieBlack) September 23, 2021

Starmer’s essay only comes to 12,300 words, not the advertised 14,000. ANOTHER PLEDGE BROKEN. — Elvis Buñuelo (@Mr_Considerate) September 22, 2021

Keir Starmer’s essay made no reference to ‘Carry On At Your Convenience’ being the best film ever made, and now I can no longer vote for him — Mo' (@mocent0) September 23, 2021

