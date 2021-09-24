News

Keir Starmer wrote an enormous essay about his values and got panned

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 24th, 2021

After suffering frequent accusations of standing for nothing very much in particular, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has set out his core beliefs in an essay for the socialist reform group, The Fabian Society.

Running at somewhere between 11,500 and 14,000 words, The Road Ahead sets out 10 principles, including –

We will always put hard-working families and their priorities first.

Families, communities and the things that bring us together must once again be put above individu­alism.

The government should treat taxpayer money as if it were its own. The current levels of waste are unacceptable.

The government must play its role in restoring honesty, decency and transparency in public life.

Sir Keir sent out a rallying cry for equality in society, so he’d doubtless be pleased to know that he got exactly the same panning from Twitter as Boris Johnson would have done, had he also written a 14,000-word essay about his values.

