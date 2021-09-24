‘A single chip, served in a shopping trolley’ got the reactions it deserved

Pics

An image entitled ‘A single chip, served in a shopping trolley’ had Redditors in stitches and shaking their heads, after appearing on Reddit’s r/CasualUK forum.

There’s a lot going on, there.

The photo, taken by Reddit user @gnomepigs1976 at fine-dining restaurant Launceston Place in London, probably won’t ever be used in their advertising literature if they see the reactions.

Here are a few of the not very complimentary comments it received.

It reminded one Redditor of something.

There’s always a Simpsons clip.

READ MORE

We have a number of questions about this dish of ‘pasta served in an axe’

Source Reddit Image @gnome1976 via Reddit