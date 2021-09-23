Marjorie Taylor Greene brought a Scooby Doo meme to Congress and there was no mystery what happened next

Pics

The level of political debate – and the intellect of the people who aspire to govern us – isn’t what it used to be, both in the UK and the US.

But we didn’t think it had quite sunk this low, after conspiracy theory endorsing Republican Marjorie Taylor Green decided to illustrate her argument – such as it was – against the Green New Deal by doing this.

Greene: This is a simple meme you would find on the internet but this meme is very real pic.twitter.com/hWJ7W6riXo — Acyn (@Acyn) September 23, 2021

Ruh-Roh!

It’s fair to say people weren’t entirely sure what the Scooby Doo meme brought to the debate. The answer, it turned out, was non-stop mockery with a side order of disdain and disbelief.

Congress is no longer serious with people like this. https://t.co/tmE94IrWrl — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) September 23, 2021

Oh, Marge brought her coloring books!!!!! — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) September 23, 2021

Sad thing is she thinks this is witty 🤣 yes we are laughing at you, NOT with you. — TorontoMom🩺 (@TorontoMommie) September 23, 2021

Future’s gonna laugh at us so hard. Fuck. — Grimy Scofflaw (@GrimyScofflaw) September 23, 2021

bringing memes instead of statistics or policy research to show to congress? we are living in hell https://t.co/chIZeRkxci — hot marxist gf🐉 (@NoodlesTori) September 23, 2021

When the State Dept promotes democracy in other countries, they should definitely show this clip. https://t.co/UUyfQWyf9S — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 23, 2021

Eat shit, John Quincy Adams https://t.co/RmqGIsYYKd — matt christman (@cushbomb) September 23, 2021

To conclude …

The truth is: the natural world is changing. And we are totally dependent on that world. It provides our food, water and air. It is the most precious thing we have and we need to defend it. –David Attenborough — QuoteDigger (@QuoteDigging) September 23, 2021

Source Twitter @Acyn H/T HuffPost