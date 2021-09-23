Pics

Marjorie Taylor Greene brought a Scooby Doo meme to Congress and there was no mystery what happened next

John Plunkett. Updated September 23rd, 2021

The level of political debate – and the intellect of the people who aspire to govern us – isn’t what it used to be, both in the UK and the US.

But we didn’t think it had quite sunk this low, after conspiracy theory endorsing Republican Marjorie Taylor Green decided to illustrate her argument – such as it was – against the Green New Deal by doing this.

Ruh-Roh!

It’s fair to say people weren’t entirely sure what the Scooby Doo meme brought to the debate. The answer, it turned out, was non-stop mockery with a side order of disdain and disbelief.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @Acyn H/T HuffPost

