Kids hide in a leaf pile to surprise their dad and totally blow him over

This video of a kids’ very clever prank on their dad has just gone viral on the subReddit r/watchpeopledieinside because, well, watch.

Totally blown over.

‘Up the life insurance before you pop out like that.’

MysteriousTruck6740 ‘Right after a nice fatty heart-valve clogging meal.’

Forlorn_Cyborg ‘Thank god dad didnt decide to mow it down that day.’

LilOddRyan-IG ‘I usually burn leaf piles like that, sorry kids.’

stumpytoes ‘That hug at the end was gold.’

Scary_Pace6463 ‘Look at his face at the end, it’s going to leaf a scar on him.’

TrippyReality

Source Reddit u/dobbyisafreepup