Kids hide in a leaf pile to surprise their dad and totally blow him over
This video of a kids’ very clever prank on their dad has just gone viral on the subReddit r/watchpeopledieinside because, well, watch.
Totally blown over.
‘Up the life insurance before you pop out like that.’
MysteriousTruck6740
‘Right after a nice fatty heart-valve clogging meal.’
Forlorn_Cyborg
‘Thank god dad didnt decide to mow it down that day.’
LilOddRyan-IG
‘I usually burn leaf piles like that, sorry kids.’
stumpytoes
‘That hug at the end was gold.’
Scary_Pace6463
‘Look at his face at the end, it’s going to leaf a scar on him.’
TrippyReality
Source Reddit u/dobbyisafreepup
