Videos

Kids hide in a leaf pile to surprise their dad and totally blow him over

Poke Staff. Updated September 23rd, 2021

This video of a kids’ very clever prank on their dad has just gone viral on the subReddit r/watchpeopledieinside because, well, watch.

Totally blown over.

‘Up the life insurance before you pop out like that.’
MysteriousTruck6740

‘Right after a nice fatty heart-valve clogging meal.’
Forlorn_Cyborg

‘Thank god dad didnt decide to mow it down that day.’
LilOddRyan-IG

‘I usually burn leaf piles like that, sorry kids.’
stumpytoes

‘That hug at the end was gold.’
Scary_Pace6463

‘Look at his face at the end, it’s going to leaf a scar on him.’
TrippyReality

READ MORE

‘When did you realise that you are officially “not young” anymore?’ – 27 sorely relatable responses

Source Reddit u/dobbyisafreepup

More from the Poke