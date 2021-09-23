14 fantastic funny suggestions for proper British TV scheduling
After the Department for Culture, Media and Sport instructed the BBC to make more shows with a ‘distinctly British’ feel, like Only Fools and Horses, Fleabag and *checks notes* Derry Girls, we decided to see if we could lend the Beeb a hand.
Here was our suggestion.
The DCMS wants broadcasters to make distinctly British shows, like Only Fools and Horses and Fleabag. Tell us your suggestions for #ProperBritishScheduling #PokeChallenge pic.twitter.com/8Axrszwa2f
— The Poke (@ThePoke) September 16, 2021
Yours were even better.
1.
#ProperBritishScheduling pic.twitter.com/uuQsvFHqV2
— Jeffw (@Jeffwni) September 16, 2021
2.
#ProperBritishScheduling #PokeChallenge pic.twitter.com/ZlYfcFcSos
— alexis (@lexistwit) September 16, 2021
3.
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) September 16, 2021
4.
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) September 16, 2021
5.
CSI Friday #ProperBritishScheduling #PokeChallenge pic.twitter.com/1GAvLPi4OY
— alexis (@lexistwit) September 17, 2021
6.
What We do with The Shadows pic.twitter.com/V2BgiZWRE4
— Ellis Pratt (@ellispratt) September 16, 2021
7.
The A-Tea pic.twitter.com/ntr0k9rIDE
— Philip Cunnington (@Rilthy) September 16, 2021
8.
— Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) September 16, 2021
9.
6am: Weather
7am: GMB – Meghan to blame for rainfall ?
9am: Lorraine talks with Tomasz Schafernaker
10am: This Morning remembers Michael Fish
12pm: Loose Women – So, Tomasz Schafernaker: Hot or Not ?
1pm: Celebrity Squares hosted by Tomasz Schafernaker#ProperBritishScheduling pic.twitter.com/Y8ENLPL1G7
— Larry Mogridge 🇪🇺 (@Larry_Mogridge) September 16, 2021
10.
Foodbanks with Chris Eubank Jr pic.twitter.com/FTxHynZog0
— Liam Tulley (@liamtulley) September 16, 2021
11.
#ProperBritishScheduling #PokeChallenge
Last Mango in Halifax pic.twitter.com/OZsBaedI9Y
— Crown Green Bowler (29) (@29Crown) September 16, 2021
12.
— DJB (@DJ_Barc) September 16, 2021
13.
— DJB (@DJ_Barc) September 16, 2021
14.
Top of the Flops pic.twitter.com/qJ6jrXmjZN
— LincolnMoby1 #FBPE 💙 #JohnsonOut (@LincolnMoby1) September 16, 2021
Meanwhile, some jokes just write themselves – sort of.
— DJB (@DJ_Barc) September 16, 2021
