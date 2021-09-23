14 fantastic funny suggestions for proper British TV scheduling

Entertainment

After the Department for Culture, Media and Sport instructed the BBC to make more shows with a ‘distinctly British’ feel, like Only Fools and Horses, Fleabag and *checks notes* Derry Girls, we decided to see if we could lend the Beeb a hand.

Here was our suggestion.

The DCMS wants broadcasters to make distinctly British shows, like Only Fools and Horses and Fleabag. Tell us your suggestions for #ProperBritishScheduling #PokeChallenge pic.twitter.com/8Axrszwa2f — The Poke (@ThePoke) September 16, 2021

Yours were even better.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

What We do with The Shadows pic.twitter.com/V2BgiZWRE4 — Ellis Pratt (@ellispratt) September 16, 2021

7.

8.

9.

6am: Weather

7am: GMB – Meghan to blame for rainfall ?

9am: Lorraine talks with Tomasz Schafernaker

10am: This Morning remembers Michael Fish

12pm: Loose Women – So, Tomasz Schafernaker: Hot or Not ?

1pm: Celebrity Squares hosted by Tomasz Schafernaker#ProperBritishScheduling pic.twitter.com/Y8ENLPL1G7 — Larry Mogridge 🇪🇺 (@Larry_Mogridge) September 16, 2021

10.

Foodbanks with Chris Eubank Jr pic.twitter.com/FTxHynZog0 — Liam Tulley (@liamtulley) September 16, 2021

11.

12.

13.

14.

Top of the Flops pic.twitter.com/qJ6jrXmjZN — LincolnMoby1 #FBPE 💙 #JohnsonOut (@LincolnMoby1) September 16, 2021

Meanwhile, some jokes just write themselves – sort of.

Source Twitter Image @lexistwit, Screengrab