11 favourite responses to the Covid llama pharma drama

We laughed at Donald Trump for suggesting people drink bleach, shove ultraviolet lights up themselves and take horse dewormer – and rightly so.

Yet, the latest development on coronavirus in the UK is the positive results coming in from a treatment developed using llama blood, which was first mooted in spring 2020.

Covid therapy derived from llama blood shows "significant potential" in early trialshttps://t.co/JkaUPEzO1z — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 22, 2021

It’s a lot less vampiric than it sounds, since the treatment is simply derived from the immune response of a llama vaccinated with non-infectious Covid protein,.

That’s the sciencey bit out of the way – here are the jokes.

This could mean we no longer rely on an armfull of harmful pharma, said one llama farmer. https://t.co/9sWAgdTtuR pic.twitter.com/uHeujvwp1e — Jonny Morris (@jonnymorris1973) September 22, 2021

gonna call it "Ollamacare" https://t.co/D4AoTwR7Mn — Ken Cheng twitch.tv/kenchengcomedy (@kenchengcomedy) September 22, 2021

broke: vaccines

woke: horse dewormer

bespoke: directly injecting the blood of geronimo https://t.co/GSyrOw9YYZ — Chris Tyson (@tyzyn) September 22, 2021

*facepalm* Just get the damn vaccine. Sheesh. "No! Give the vaccine to a llama, then I'll snort the llama's blood!"https://t.co/ZdoPlWfIAp — Highlander II (@stile99) September 22, 2021

THE CABAL IS USING THE BLOOD OF GERONIMO IN THEIR SACRIFICES TO THE DARK LORD, PEOPLE WAKE UP https://t.co/ZDIByedUid pic.twitter.com/WNSTT6KWjv — Seóirse Duffy (@SeoirseDuffy_) September 22, 2021

Shouldn't have to say this, but DON'T RACE OUT TO FIND LLAMA BLOOD NOW. https://t.co/85P4Yg9Lst — Kristy Snell CBC (@Snellk) September 22, 2021

I for one welcome our llama overlords. https://t.co/V2xs3Qr0fe — Dr Emily Garside (@EmiGarside) September 22, 2021

i did not have covid therapy from llama blood" on my 2021 bingo card https://t.co/Gdv6qAoLbu — manic pixie dream boy (@idealstrontium) September 23, 2021

Monty Python now in charge of Covid treatments: https://t.co/4zeyIQTc1O Llama blood – Covid ridding us of vegans and vegetarians ? — Jem McDowall (@NYJemM) September 22, 2021

To conclude –

how long before the horse dewormer crew starts drinking llama blood https://t.co/q69LG5ml2R — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) September 22, 2021

Well, how long does it take to catch a llama?

