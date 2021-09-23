11 favourite responses to the Covid llama pharma drama
We laughed at Donald Trump for suggesting people drink bleach, shove ultraviolet lights up themselves and take horse dewormer – and rightly so.
Yet, the latest development on coronavirus in the UK is the positive results coming in from a treatment developed using llama blood, which was first mooted in spring 2020.
Covid therapy derived from llama blood shows "significant potential" in early trialshttps://t.co/JkaUPEzO1z
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 22, 2021
It’s a lot less vampiric than it sounds, since the treatment is simply derived from the immune response of a llama vaccinated with non-infectious Covid protein,.
That’s the sciencey bit out of the way – here are the jokes.
1.
G-g-geronimo? https://t.co/npauWiDLhS
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 22, 2021
2.
This could mean we no longer rely on an armfull of harmful pharma, said one llama farmer. https://t.co/9sWAgdTtuR pic.twitter.com/uHeujvwp1e
— Jonny Morris (@jonnymorris1973) September 22, 2021
3.
gonna call it "Ollamacare" https://t.co/D4AoTwR7Mn
— Ken Cheng twitch.tv/kenchengcomedy (@kenchengcomedy) September 22, 2021
4.
broke: vaccines
woke: horse dewormer
bespoke: directly injecting the blood of geronimo https://t.co/GSyrOw9YYZ
— Chris Tyson (@tyzyn) September 22, 2021
5.
*facepalm*
Just get the damn vaccine. Sheesh.
"No! Give the vaccine to a llama, then I'll snort the llama's blood!"https://t.co/ZdoPlWfIAp
— Highlander II (@stile99) September 22, 2021
6.
THE CABAL IS USING THE BLOOD OF GERONIMO IN THEIR SACRIFICES TO THE DARK LORD, PEOPLE
WAKE UP https://t.co/ZDIByedUid pic.twitter.com/WNSTT6KWjv
— Seóirse Duffy (@SeoirseDuffy_) September 22, 2021
7.
Shouldn't have to say this, but DON'T RACE OUT TO FIND LLAMA BLOOD NOW. https://t.co/85P4Yg9Lst
— Kristy Snell CBC (@Snellk) September 22, 2021
8.
I for one welcome our llama overlords. https://t.co/V2xs3Qr0fe
— Dr Emily Garside (@EmiGarside) September 22, 2021
9.
https://t.co/g752930zcv pic.twitter.com/f3Tb97vI7V
— dad guevara. 🇵🇷☭ (@boriboriboricua) September 22, 2021
10.
i did not have covid therapy from llama blood" on my 2021 bingo card https://t.co/Gdv6qAoLbu
— manic pixie dream boy (@idealstrontium) September 23, 2021
11.
Monty Python now in charge of Covid treatments: https://t.co/4zeyIQTc1O
Llama blood – Covid ridding us of vegans and vegetarians ?
— Jem McDowall (@NYJemM) September 22, 2021
To conclude –
how long before the horse dewormer crew starts drinking llama blood https://t.co/q69LG5ml2R
— Mike Murphy (@mcwm) September 22, 2021
Well, how long does it take to catch a llama?
READ MORE
The new Covid treatment is far more successful than the PM’s attempts to say it – 9 favourite reactions
Source BBC Image chris23 and jannerboy62 on Unsplash
More from the Poke
Marjorie Taylor Greene brought a Scooby Doo meme to Congress and there’s no mystery what happened next
2020 vs 2021 vs 2022 (Part 1)