News

Boris Johnson’s Franglais dig at Emmanuel Macron showed an entente pas très cordiale

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 23rd, 2021

Addressing the press during his visit to Washington, Boris Johnson took a swipe at France for the diplomatic row over the Aukus agreement, which saw France lose out on a multi-billion euro sale of submarines to Australia, in favour of a purchase from the UK.

Without naming names, he told reporters –

“I just think it’s time for some of our dearest friends around the world to ‘prenez un grip’ about all this and ‘donnez-moi un break’, because this is fundamentally a great step forward for global security.”

Less Aukus than Auk-ward. It’s even more cringeworthy dans le flesh.

Tweeters had some thoughts on this latest piece of Johnsonian diplomacy – and they weren’t flattering.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

If the PM were fluent in French – as he reportedly is – he’d know that ‘grip’ was a poor choice of words because the word ‘grippe’ is French for ‘flu.

We patiently await the ‘Fermez votre cake-hole!’ message from France.

READ MORE

Everything about this French newspaper’s Boris Johnson cartoon is perfect

Source Kitty Donaldson Image Screengrab, Anthony Choren on Unsplash

More from the Poke