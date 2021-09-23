Politics

Boris Johnson’s Kermit the Frog joke at the UN fell hilariously flat – 15 favourite responses

Poke Staff. Updated September 23rd, 2021

Boris Johnson has been addressing the United Nations General Assembly calling for urgent action to address climate change.

And one particular section of his so-called speech went viral when he used Kermit the Frog to help make his point.

And the joke went just as well as you’d hope it would, and it makes for a supremely satisfying (and cringeworthy) watch.

‘And when Kermit the Frog … Kermit the Frog … sang “It’s Not Easy Bein’ Green” – you remember that one? – I want you to know he was wrong. He was wrong’

‘It is easy. It’s not only easy, it’s lucrative and it’s right to be green … And he was also unnecessarily rude to Miss Piggy, I thought.’

It’s the pauses where he rides the laugh – had there been any – which we like best.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

And also this.

Here’s your cut out and keep souvenir.

