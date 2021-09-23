Boris Johnson’s Kermit the Frog joke at the UN fell hilariously flat – 15 favourite responses

Politics

Boris Johnson has been addressing the United Nations General Assembly calling for urgent action to address climate change.

And one particular section of his so-called speech went viral when he used Kermit the Frog to help make his point.

And the joke went just as well as you’d hope it would, and it makes for a supremely satisfying (and cringeworthy) watch.

And here's the clip: Boris Johnson references Oxford philosopher Toby Ord, Greek God Boreas and Kermit in his speech at #UNGA pic.twitter.com/JAOI3O33v0 — Alexander Britton (@adbritton) September 23, 2021

‘And when Kermit the Frog … Kermit the Frog … sang “It’s Not Easy Bein’ Green” – you remember that one? – I want you to know he was wrong. He was wrong’ ‘It is easy. It’s not only easy, it’s lucrative and it’s right to be green … And he was also unnecessarily rude to Miss Piggy, I thought.’

It’s the pauses where he rides the laugh – had there been any – which we like best.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

The Guinness Book of Records currently lists the anechoic chamber at Orfield Laboratories in Minneapolis as being the quietest place in the world, with a noise reading of minus 9.4 decibels. Beaten last night by the UN's reaction to Boris Johnson's Kermit joke. — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) September 23, 2021

2.

Yeah, I wouldn’t open with it.

Not as easy to get laughs when your audience aren’t pissed-up fellow Tories at a £1k-per-plate black tie function, is it? pic.twitter.com/vwu4d7iSqd — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) September 23, 2021

3.

"I once quoted Kermit the Frog at a conference of global leaders." pic.twitter.com/y84qP8ZQiD — Dan M (@SirArthurIndeed) September 23, 2021

4.

Anyone who's been to a lot of open mic nights knows this energy. He turned up, told three other acts that he only started because everyone at work told him how funny he was, has only done three gigs but "smashed all of them" and then get up and… https://t.co/Ef5W9nG6uM — Rufus Hound (@RufusHound) September 23, 2021

5.

" i want the world to grow up, so here's a quote from Kermit the Frog". — Rodders 🚩🌹🏴‍☠️ (@rodjgrimmer) September 23, 2021

6.

Boris Johnson’s speech about Kermit the Frog is much improved with the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme tune added to it. pic.twitter.com/8U2clMUjVs — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) September 23, 2021

7.

8.

Prime Minister, I served with Kermit. I knew Kermit. Kermit was a friend of mine. Prime Minister, you're no Kermit. — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) September 23, 2021

9.

A clown without laughter is just a man without talent in silly clothes https://t.co/b4QlgtlBbT — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) September 23, 2021

10.

When an attempt at humour falls as flat as Boris Johnson's reference to Kermit, the usual retort is "Don't give up the day job." But we'll make an exception. He should. He really should. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) September 23, 2021

11.

And then….in front of the entire UN …..after saying how people need to grow up…he said Kermit the Frog was wrong….. it’s not easy being green pic.twitter.com/5em1m4cv6Q — Sue Price 💙 #FBPE 🇪🇺 #Rejoin (@SusanPrice4) September 23, 2021

12.

Dear god can someone please stop Boris Johnson humiliating the U.K. on global platforms already. He’s talking to world leaders using kids tv shows now ‘Kermit the frog said it’s not easy being green, he was wrong’ Just stop FFS#COP26 #kermit #BorisTheLiar #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/YVaipPOCde — kerry ✊💙 (@hewitson10) September 23, 2021

13.

What does cringe sound like? Behold https://t.co/GlYDDhHz9Q — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) September 23, 2021

14.

"What did I tell you to do?"

"Show I was serious by referencing a respected environmentalist, like David Attenborough, George Monbiot … maybe Greta Thunberg."

"And what did you do?"

"A Muppet joke." pic.twitter.com/PuWW8Ah2F9 — The Poke (@ThePoke) September 23, 2021

15.

And also this.

Here’s your cut out and keep souvenir.

