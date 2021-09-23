Artist Jim Bachor gives potholes an old-style makeover with mosaics – 14 wonderful examples
The decorative and practical art of mosaic tiling has been around since about 3000 BC – *doffs cap to Wikipedia* – and was widespread throughout the ancient empires of Greece and Rome.
A surprising amount has survived, including those that were beautifully preserved in the city of Pompeii due to the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.
For example, this lively dog can now be seen in the Archeological Museum of Naples.
Artist Jim Bachor visited Pompeii and was inspired to go back to the US and do something nobody else had tried – constructing mosaic art in potholes.
He shares photos of his many installations on his website and Instagram, featuring animals, food, flowers and even litter, amongst other things.
We couldn’t choose favourites, because they’re all so good, so here’s a selection of Jim’s pothole works.
1. Steak, Intersection of Orleans and Winder, Detroit
2. Owl, Dean St. between Grand St. and Classon Ave. Prospect Heights, New York
3. Bouquet, Around 515 West 25th Street, Chelsea, New York
4. Crunch bar wrapper, Intersection of Reece and Kauffman, Philadelphia
5. A dog named Edgar, South of intersection of Woodland and 11th, Nashville
6. This is not a pothole anymore, Northeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Ohio Street, Chicago
7. Beer can, Montrose, east of California, Chicago
8. Cherry pie, 1520 Alfred, Detroit
9. Aretha Franklin, Intersection of Rivard and Adelaide, Detroit
10. Fox, Knickerbocker St. between Starr St. and Suydam St. Bushwick, New York
11. Ice cream, Kauppakatu 2, 40100 Jyväskylä, Finland
12. Street cat, 4700 block of North Kenton, Chicago
13. TV remote, South of Erie on N Wolcott Ave, Chicago
14. Burberry, 300 block of Los Liones Drive, Los Angeles
With warnings of panic buying and oncoming spikes, this picture, from April 2020, seemed a little too relatable.
We have just one question. What kind of a monster would drive on these?
Source bachor.com H/T ruinmyweek.com Image Jim Bachor
