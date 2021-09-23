Artist Jim Bachor gives potholes an old-style makeover with mosaics – 14 wonderful examples

Pics

The decorative and practical art of mosaic tiling has been around since about 3000 BC – *doffs cap to Wikipedia* – and was widespread throughout the ancient empires of Greece and Rome.

A surprising amount has survived, including those that were beautifully preserved in the city of Pompeii due to the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

For example, this lively dog can now be seen in the Archeological Museum of Naples.



Via

Artist Jim Bachor visited Pompeii and was inspired to go back to the US and do something nobody else had tried – constructing mosaic art in potholes.

He shares photos of his many installations on his website and Instagram, featuring animals, food, flowers and even litter, amongst other things.

We couldn’t choose favourites, because they’re all so good, so here’s a selection of Jim’s pothole works.

1. Steak, Intersection of Orleans and Winder, Detroit



Via

2. Owl, Dean St. between Grand St. and Classon Ave. Prospect Heights, New York



Via

3. Bouquet, Around 515 West 25th Street, Chelsea, New York



Via

4. Crunch bar wrapper, Intersection of Reece and Kauffman, Philadelphia



Via

5. A dog named Edgar, South of intersection of Woodland and 11th, Nashville



Via

6. This is not a pothole anymore, Northeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Ohio Street, Chicago



Via

7. Beer can, Montrose, east of California, Chicago



Via

8. Cherry pie, 1520 Alfred, Detroit



Via

9. Aretha Franklin, Intersection of Rivard and Adelaide, Detroit



Via

10. Fox, Knickerbocker St. between Starr St. and Suydam St. Bushwick, New York



Via

11. Ice cream, Kauppakatu 2, 40100 Jyväskylä, Finland



Via

12. Street cat, 4700 block of North Kenton, Chicago



Via

13. TV remote, South of Erie on N Wolcott Ave, Chicago



Via

14. Burberry, 300 block of Los Liones Drive, Los Angeles



Via

With warnings of panic buying and oncoming spikes, this picture, from April 2020, seemed a little too relatable.



Via

We have just one question. What kind of a monster would drive on these?

READ MORE

Ed Miliband appears on an ancient mosaic, as clearly he’s immortal

Source bachor.com H/T ruinmyweek.com Image Jim Bachor