This ‘Tiny Shrek’ dog agility round has just gone viral all over again and it’s a proper treat

We’ve enjoyed plenty of dog agility rounds over the years, but we’ve never seen one quite like this.

Because it’s got Shrek in it instead.

It was created by @chanbanh two years ago and has just gone viral all over again after it was shared by

Here’s what @chanbanhi told Mashable about their creation when it first went viral.

“He just looks ridiculous flailing around like that with a super calm face. I spent a lot of time making it look believable, at least as believable a tiny Shrek running around obstacles can be.”

And you can follow @chanbanhi on Twitter here!

Fabulously done.

Source Twitter @chanbanhi H/T Twitter @shreketc