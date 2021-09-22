This puppy thinks it’s a bunny and it’s today’s cutest thing
Just a video of a puppy that appears to be under the impression that it’s a bunny. What more could you want?
Puppy thinks he’s a bunny.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/Zyb5EdM2KF
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 19, 2021
It went viral after it was shared by @buitengebieden_ and you can find lots more of this sort of thing on their Twitter account over here.
That has to be a boxer puppy. They’re half kangaroos when they’re young anyway.
— Indianapolis Jones (@JakeupBell) September 19, 2021
The bunny tells the dog after that last jump…you got no hops…you’re a dog
— Scott B (@ScottB_31) September 19, 2021
The bunny should have started barking at the puppy.
— BobbyC (FV) (@YeahMyBad) September 19, 2021
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_/
