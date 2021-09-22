This guy’s epically athletic escape from police really is next-level stuff

Videos

We’re not one to condone escape from custody, obviously, goes without saying and all that.

And yet the way this guy does a runner from police really is something else. It was shared by Redditor No_December4277 and it’s just gone viral because, well, watch.

Those cops were either wildly complacent or they knew the game was up from the get-go.

‘Holy shit, that guy can jump.’

Lurazius ‘Honestly after that flip I’d be like, yeah you’ve earned your freedom.’

biggerJackson ‘Exactly what I thought, I would have just gave up at that point.’

3askaryyy ‘I mean, if i’m the cop, at that point I’d pretty much know i have no chance of catching this dude and every chance of getting embarrassed by him.’

inertiatic_espn ‘That’s exactly like my toddler when it’s bathtime 😐’

EllieUki ‘Why did he feel like he had to add a flip???’

TheRedneckSuperhero ‘To flip off the police.’

impurfection ‘Imagine if he was a cop lol he’d be catching people left and right.’

