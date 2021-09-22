This Coke can optical illusion is a bit of a head-scratcher

Videos

Very possibly we just didn’t get enough sleep last night, but this optical illusion which is doing the rounds on Reddit had us flummoxed for far longer than it should have done.

See what it does for you.

Proper head-scratcher or absolutely bleedin’ obvious, depending on your point of view.

‘Dafuq is going on here?.’

saltysapien ‘Did you not watch until the end?’

liarandathief ‘It took all of my brain power to figure this one out.’

THEKINDHERO ‘Too many people in this thread not understanding how holes in cardboard work, or I’m missing some sort of inside joke.’

Lobanium ‘Here’s what took me way too long to figure out: The whole thing moves, not just the picture frame bit. The cardboard wall is attached to the frame, so the entire thing is moving.’

