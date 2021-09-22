Pics

Stewie Griffin explains the vaccine in the weirdest Covid-19 PSA so far

Poke Staff. Updated September 22nd, 2021

Family Guy creator, Seth MacFarlane, has done his bit for public health by teaming up with the show’s producers to make a short explanatory film about the coronavirus vaccine.

Being Seth, however, it’s not some dull string of facts, although all the necessary facts are in there. This short video features Family Guy’s inexplicably refined baby, Stewie, and his beloved, wise, talking dog, Brian.

Warning – Contains cartoon scenes of Peter Griffins innards.

Variety shared the news with Twitter.

Here’s how tweeters reacted.

A final thought from @MartyOropeza.

via Gfycat

READ MORE

Elton John and Michael Caine give the vaccine drive a shot in the arm in this hilarious NHS ad

Source Variety Image Screengrab

More from the Poke