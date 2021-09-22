Stewie Griffin explains the vaccine in the weirdest Covid-19 PSA so far

Pics

Family Guy creator, Seth MacFarlane, has done his bit for public health by teaming up with the show’s producers to make a short explanatory film about the coronavirus vaccine.

Being Seth, however, it’s not some dull string of facts, although all the necessary facts are in there. This short video features Family Guy’s inexplicably refined baby, Stewie, and his beloved, wise, talking dog, Brian.

Warning – Contains cartoon scenes of Peter Griffins innards.

Variety shared the news with Twitter.

Stewie Griffin Explains COVID Vaccine in Educational ‘Family Guy’ PSA Video https://t.co/fpKecMKwYz — Variety (@Variety) September 21, 2021

Here’s how tweeters reacted.

What a great moment for humans: using a talking cartoon baby to try to get adults to get a vaccine that will save lives. https://t.co/r5fujDMnY8 — Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) September 21, 2021

I was gonna dunk on this but honestly the people who are still anti-vaccine are probably the same people who still idolize stewie griffin https://t.co/oxixvVFI2n — manny (@mannyfidel) September 21, 2021

i am not okay i am actually not okay why would they do this I need this so bad I'm not okay https://t.co/AiJnwtmyDV pic.twitter.com/9KhvCUXTrA — clara, moonlight butterfly ☭⚢ (@tonberrette) September 21, 2021

Finally! Stewie's silence on this has been deafening https://t.co/ffgUGB0z38 — PGH Alice (@AliceClimbers) September 21, 2021

Not a sentence I thought I would read, ever https://t.co/VfoVmTxaJo — Adam Sheehan (@neumaverick) September 21, 2021

A final thought from @MartyOropeza.

I wanna meet the dude who wasn't gonna be vaccinated until Stewie explained mRNA to him https://t.co/og0zLX6R44 — just marty (@MartyOropeza) September 21, 2021

