It’s back! 22+ tweets about the new series of Bake Off

Tuesday nights are once again far better than a Tuesday night should have the right to be, because the Great British Bake Off is back on our screens.

Do you know what. Was feeling a bit shit today but #GBBO has sent me into an upward spiral of joy!!!! Yes! Autumn with Bake off. Tuesdays sorted. 💙 — Anneka Rice (@AnnekaRice) September 21, 2021

Cakes, Noel Fielding’s outfits, the iconic tent, Matt Lucas’s impressions, cakes, Paul Hollywood’s rare handshakes, cakes, baking disasters and triumphs, Pru’s obsession with booze – and, of course, cakes. What more could you want?

This is 2021’s group of contestants. You just know you’re going to connect with at least one of them and be devastated when – or if – they get kicked out of the tent on the way.

The bakers have arrived! Here’s a handy guide to who is who in the Bake Off Tent 2021. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/wFKbn3IOFt — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 21, 2021

The show began with a bake-themed parody of Billy Ray Cyrus’s Achy Breaky Heart, which confirmed all our suspicions that Paul Hollywood was meant to rock a mullet – business at the front, party at the back.

Bake off 2021 cursed already pic.twitter.com/dRn1S0dVLM — Siobhán (@wigglymittens) September 21, 2021

Twelve minutes in, we’ve seen Prue on the drums in a cowboy outfit, Matt Lucas singing The Flinstones theme tune in German and a Paul Hollywood six pack sticker. This is the #GBBO fever dream content I’ve been waiting for — Max 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇬🇧 (@Haitch_M) September 21, 2021

Viewers immediately spotted Pru’s stunt double, in the shape of contestant Maggie.

Just to clear up the confusion about Prue and Maggie… #GBBO pic.twitter.com/qmm6CGIHS6 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 21, 2021

The judges lulled the bakers into a false sense of security with the fairly straightforward mini rolls signature challenge, before asking them to bake a malt loaf and *checks notes* make their own butter. The less said about the anti-gravity cakes, the better.

Lizzie should have claimed her mini rolls were inspired by Salvador Dali. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/elx0ZtROrC — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 21, 2021

Bake Off is so mad, you go on to make cakes & the judges say ‘make your own butter’, what mate, Tesco is down the road #GBBO — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) September 21, 2021

There’s a pretty good cookbook about making anti-gravity cakes. We couldn’t put it down.#GBBO — innocent drinks (@innocent) September 21, 2021

These are the best tweets we saw about that all-important first show.

We have to “think of the sponge, the filling, and the overall look” when making a mini roll, do we Paul? So, the only three elements of it? This is the kind of inside, expert advice that really helps #GBBO — James Moran (@jamesmoran) September 21, 2021

Jürgen has been onscreen for approximately 28 seconds. He plays in a trombone trio and has a rabbit called Humphrey. Already I think he should be prime minister. #GBBO — Henry Bird (@henryfabird) September 21, 2021

sorry amanda is a DETECTIVE? she needs an itv drama called A Touch Of Frosting #gbbo pic.twitter.com/wQirsvnvTM — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) September 21, 2021

Pleased to announce I’m in this year’s Great British Bake Off pic.twitter.com/WzP3Z2oM4v — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) September 21, 2021

Jürgen waiting for Matt to stop singing the Flinstones theme in German so he can carry on cooking #gbbo pic.twitter.com/BklWvm1X0m — ★ ANASTAZIA ★ (@__Anastazia__) September 21, 2021

For a show that is focused around goodness, warmth and friendship, there really aren't many better things than watching someone get everything completely wrong.#GBBO — innocent drinks (@innocent) September 21, 2021

“My only complaint is that the flaming Cointreau distracts from the flavour of the large frog with a peach in its mouth” #gbbo pic.twitter.com/PS1Rjh4JBR — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) September 21, 2021

