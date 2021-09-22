It’s back! 22+ tweets about the new series of Bake Off
Tuesday nights are once again far better than a Tuesday night should have the right to be, because the Great British Bake Off is back on our screens.
New series of #GBBO tonight on @Channel4 at 8pm. Here we go! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/1IvLjEgRUM
— Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) September 21, 2021
Do you know what. Was feeling a bit shit today but #GBBO has sent me into an upward spiral of joy!!!! Yes! Autumn with Bake off. Tuesdays sorted. 💙
— Anneka Rice (@AnnekaRice) September 21, 2021
Cakes, Noel Fielding’s outfits, the iconic tent, Matt Lucas’s impressions, cakes, Paul Hollywood’s rare handshakes, cakes, baking disasters and triumphs, Pru’s obsession with booze – and, of course, cakes. What more could you want?
This is 2021’s group of contestants. You just know you’re going to connect with at least one of them and be devastated when – or if – they get kicked out of the tent on the way.
The bakers have arrived! Here’s a handy guide to who is who in the Bake Off Tent 2021. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/wFKbn3IOFt
— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 21, 2021
The show began with a bake-themed parody of Billy Ray Cyrus’s Achy Breaky Heart, which confirmed all our suspicions that Paul Hollywood was meant to rock a mullet – business at the front, party at the back.
Bake off 2021 cursed already pic.twitter.com/dRn1S0dVLM
— Siobhán (@wigglymittens) September 21, 2021
Twelve minutes in, we’ve seen Prue on the drums in a cowboy outfit, Matt Lucas singing The Flinstones theme tune in German and a Paul Hollywood six pack sticker. This is the #GBBO fever dream content I’ve been waiting for
— Max 🇪🇺🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🇬🇧 (@Haitch_M) September 21, 2021
Viewers immediately spotted Pru’s stunt double, in the shape of contestant Maggie.
Just to clear up the confusion about Prue and Maggie… #GBBO pic.twitter.com/qmm6CGIHS6
— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 21, 2021
The judges lulled the bakers into a false sense of security with the fairly straightforward mini rolls signature challenge, before asking them to bake a malt loaf and *checks notes* make their own butter. The less said about the anti-gravity cakes, the better.
Lizzie should have claimed her mini rolls were inspired by Salvador Dali. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/elx0ZtROrC
— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 21, 2021
Bake Off is so mad, you go on to make cakes & the judges say ‘make your own butter’, what mate, Tesco is down the road #GBBO
— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) September 21, 2021
There’s a pretty good cookbook about making anti-gravity cakes.
We couldn’t put it down.#GBBO
— innocent drinks (@innocent) September 21, 2021
These are the best tweets we saw about that all-important first show.
1.
We have to “think of the sponge, the filling, and the overall look” when making a mini roll, do we Paul? So, the only three elements of it? This is the kind of inside, expert advice that really helps #GBBO
— James Moran (@jamesmoran) September 21, 2021
2.
Baking life. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/fyAOe4mZXw
— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 21, 2021
3.
Lockdown hasn’t been kind to Hollywood has it? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/EiSijETnOK
— AngryBritain.com (@AngryBritain) September 21, 2021
4.
Jürgen has been onscreen for approximately 28 seconds. He plays in a trombone trio and has a rabbit called Humphrey. Already I think he should be prime minister. #GBBO
— Henry Bird (@henryfabird) September 21, 2021
5.
sorry amanda is a DETECTIVE? she needs an itv drama called A Touch Of Frosting #gbbo pic.twitter.com/wQirsvnvTM
— three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) September 21, 2021
6.
Pleased to announce I’m in this year’s Great British Bake Off pic.twitter.com/WzP3Z2oM4v
— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) September 21, 2021
7.
Jürgen waiting for Matt to stop singing the Flinstones theme in German so he can carry on cooking #gbbo pic.twitter.com/BklWvm1X0m
— ★ ANASTAZIA ★ (@__Anastazia__) September 21, 2021
8.
For a show that is focused around goodness, warmth and friendship, there really aren't many better things than watching someone get everything completely wrong.#GBBO
— innocent drinks (@innocent) September 21, 2021
9.
“My only complaint is that the flaming Cointreau distracts from the flavour of the large frog with a peach in its mouth” #gbbo pic.twitter.com/PS1Rjh4JBR
— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) September 21, 2021
10.
Category is: Drag Family Values #GBBO pic.twitter.com/ZvDI7tXe2E
— ️ ⌬ (@Mimikyuuu) September 21, 2021
11.
Prue Leith in a mullet and moustache playing the piano? I’d swipe right tbh, I’ve seen worse. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/qC8lqZ6sCj
— michael chakraverty (@mschakraverty) September 21, 2021
