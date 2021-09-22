Like a submarine, this fabulous Telegraph letter about BBC1’s Vigil works on many levels
Leading contender for newspaper reader’s letter of the week is this, a missive to the Daily Telegraph about BBC1 drama Vigil (no spoilers!)
It was shared on Twitter by @SSN14CO who said: ‘This is brilliantly hilarious and it was published!!!’
This is brilliantly hilarious and it was published!!! pic.twitter.com/1sIsU0OyYq
— SSN14CO (@SSN14CO) September 19, 2021
And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again.
The Telegraph is a relentless critic of the BBC, of course, and it’s reviews of Vigil have been no exception (‘miserable … laughable … tiresome … terrible … plumbing the depths’ being some of the kinder things the paper’s critics have said about it).
So this really is working on many levels. Full speed ahead, cap’n, meta overdrive!
Source Twitter @SSN14CO
