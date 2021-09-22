Like a submarine, this fabulous Telegraph letter about BBC1’s Vigil works on many levels

Entertainment

Leading contender for newspaper reader’s letter of the week is this, a missive to the Daily Telegraph about BBC1 drama Vigil (no spoilers!)

It was shared on Twitter by @SSN14CO who said: ‘This is brilliantly hilarious and it was published!!!’

This is brilliantly hilarious and it was published!!! pic.twitter.com/1sIsU0OyYq — SSN14CO (@SSN14CO) September 19, 2021

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again.

The Telegraph is a relentless critic of the BBC, of course, and it’s reviews of Vigil have been no exception (‘miserable … laughable … tiresome … terrible … plumbing the depths’ being some of the kinder things the paper’s critics have said about it).

So this really is working on many levels. Full speed ahead, cap’n, meta overdrive!

