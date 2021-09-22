This hilarious letter to the New York Times proves that even anti-vaxxers can change

Popular

A letter in Tuesday’s New York Times throws epic shade at anti-vaxxers in the best way.

When Redditors saw u/hkpp’s post, they were very much here for the clever Mr. Flynn’s delightful snark.

Are you smarter than a kindergartner?

restore_democracy

I choose to believe he went to a kindergarten school and saw how gross kids are. Everything from picking and eating their boogers to eating mud and sand, biting each other… And that’s just my niece.

BarGamer

Well played, Mr. Flynn. Well played indeed.

Deadshot3475

Tweeters loved it too.

Best letter to the editor I’ve seen lately. Via ⁦@nytimes⁩ pic.twitter.com/ME8qDC14kT — David Wessel (@davidmwessel) September 21, 2021

Read to the end…😂💥 https://t.co/Jz3u6ESkhL — Jeff Putnam (@Putsky88) September 22, 2021

Another Patrick used the letter wisely.

Just sent this to family members that refuse to get vaxxed.

I remember standing in those lines as a child 3 times in 1st grade to get every vaccine available. https://t.co/mj9BgEPOZr — Paddy Murph 🏒😎🥅 (@PatrickMurphyJ4) September 21, 2021

Feel free to do likewise.

This newspaper letter went wildly viral and it’s the perfect response to covidiots

