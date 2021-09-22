Bad day? It could be worse, it could have started like this

Pics

There’s a subReddit called ‘watch people die inside’ which, as the name suggests, features snapshots of excruciating public embarrassment.

And this is a classic of the genre which has been proving popular over the last few days.

Mega oof.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

‘Welp, that went as horribly as possible for her.’

Vondobble ‘In 15 years when she’s trying to go to sleep at night, this is what she’ll most often remember.’

SomebodyHelpMePles ‘I’m so f-cking glad I was a teenager before everyone had a camera in their pocket.’

ichacalaca ‘I’d run away.’

Deathlysin ‘I … don’t think she can …’

WhattaDrag ‘That shrug-skip at the end 🤣’

Thebudweiserstuntman ‘Morgan Freeman voiceover “And just like that, Sally’s dream of being an Olympian was over”

Shaneblaster

