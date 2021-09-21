The UK’s CO2 supply is about to go pop – 11 favourite reactions

News

The astronomical price of gas has been occupying the headlines as its effects hit hard in the UK.

A number of small energy providers have gone to the wall, leaving the regulator, OFGEN, and ministers in a flurry of activity to address fuel poverty and continuation of supply, but the government insists it’s all in hand.

Another side effect of the price is that UK-based fertilizer manufacturers have closed or cut back on production, meaning the by-product, CO2, is also not being produced in sufficient quantities to meet demand.

The British Soft Drinks Association says manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the EU due to Brexit https://t.co/q2O0nPmhIn — Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) September 20, 2021

As Bloomberg points out

“The U.K. also can’t rely on imports from Europe as a Dutch plant it sources CO2 from is prioritizing EU clients.”

If only the UK had thought of joining the EU.

from Phoebe Waller Bridge GIFs via Gfycat

The gas is used not only in the production of fizzy drinks, but also in the meat and plant industries, as well as in the packaging and transportation of food.

The news was as well received as you’d expect, over on Twitter – and they had this to say.

1.

Boris Johnson furiously convening a task force to see if they can replace CO2 with [checks list of abundant UK resources] eels https://t.co/Psv67qfZqr — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) September 20, 2021

2.

“You can’t trust Labour with industry” [five minutes later] “we have run out of a gas we all exhale” https://t.co/UJ1W2MF2Nv — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 20, 2021

3.

“We don’t serve Coke, would Pepsi be okay? Oh, wait sorry. We don’t have that either. Fanta? Ha. No. Would you like some Still water? We’ve got it on tap! But we’ve no lemons. Or oranges.” *cheery smile* https://t.co/KzbAu6xP70 — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) September 20, 2021

4.

the worst day for britpop since oasis broke up https://t.co/qf3VxghLnQ — Robinson Meyer (@yayitsrob) September 20, 2021

5.

If there’s Irn Bru shortages because English racists voted to leave the EU, then we need to hold an indyref2, like, tomorrow and yeet all those bastards into the sun. https://t.co/x81qI2cdi5 — John (@semanticist) September 20, 2021

6.

Brexit going so well we're panic buying Fanta now is it? https://t.co/So7A25uKXN — Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) September 20, 2021

7.

If I don't have my Pepsi Max I'm going to go feral. I'll climb up a building King Kong style and you'll have to get someone else to make witty remarks. Deadly serious. https://t.co/kDjFA0WQSh — Daniel Reast (@DanReast) September 20, 2021

8.

i will simply switch to drinking bovril. dont like it, move to france https://t.co/Z9JDFdb0UA — HK (@HKesvani) September 20, 2021

9.

This story leaves me flat https://t.co/5EPB8a3PRe — Adam Rothman (@arothmanhistory) September 20, 2021

10.

the big Coca Cola plant in sidcup in a hugely Conservative and Brexity area are going to enjoy enforced time off work. https://t.co/adta32rtKG — Enilorac (@BexBitchley) September 20, 2021

11.

The fizz has gone out of Brexit. https://t.co/UMwEXya58G — 🇵🇸Sir Norman of Sewage Island, KBE 💚🏴‍☠️ (@Normanjam671) September 20, 2021

There’s always an upside …sort of.

Finally a brexit benefit. Less diabetes! https://t.co/Z8o20hZijR — Dr Mark D'Arcy (@markoftheD) September 20, 2021

READ MORE

People are getting whipped into a frenzy over the 99 Flake shortage – 9 sweet responses

Source Bloomberg Image Joe Hepburn and Mick Haupt on Unsplash