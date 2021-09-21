News

The UK’s CO2 supply is about to go pop – 11 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 21st, 2021

The astronomical price of gas has been occupying the headlines as its effects hit hard in the UK.

A number of small energy providers have gone to the wall, leaving the regulator, OFGEN, and ministers in a flurry of activity to address fuel poverty and continuation of supply, but the government insists it’s all in hand.

Another side effect of the price is that UK-based fertilizer manufacturers have closed or cut back on production, meaning the by-product, CO2, is also not being produced in sufficient quantities to meet demand.

As Bloomberg points out

“The U.K. also can’t rely on imports from Europe as a Dutch plant it sources CO2 from is prioritizing EU clients.”

If only the UK had thought of joining the EU.

from Phoebe Waller Bridge GIFs via Gfycat

The gas is used not only in the production of fizzy drinks, but also in the meat and plant industries, as well as in the packaging and transportation of food.

The news was as well received as you’d expect, over on Twitter – and they had this to say.

There’s always an upside …sort of.

Source Bloomberg Image Joe Hepburn and Mick Haupt on Unsplash

