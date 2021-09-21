People are airing their thoughts on the UK’s gas crisis – 14 hot takes

Life

If you’re in the UK, you could be forgiven for thinking you’re living in a gritty Mike Leigh film or a documentary about the 70s, as food shortages and astronomical gas prices throw the general population and businesses into chaos.

Following our highly successful "Eat Nowt to Help Out" scheme during the Brexit food shortages, I'm proud to announce the "Heat Nowt to Help Out" scheme for the Brexit energy shortages! — Boris Johnson MP (parody) (@GetBrexit_Done) September 20, 2021

The problem has been felt worldwide to some extent, but a perfect storm of national and international problems has hit the UK particularly hard.

These include –

A state of disrepair across parts of the UK’s ageing energy infrastructure The pandemic The UK’s heavy reliance on fossil fuels and overseas suppliers A prolonged period of high atmospheric pressure leading to low production at wind farms Its conscious uncoupling from the EU’s internal energy market, which protects its members from price hikes, to some extent

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has been sent out to share the government’s position with the media like a canary into a coalmine, where he’s chirped up about the likelihood of a difficult winter ahead.

It’s a good job there aren’t already transport problems, a labour shortage and the strong possibility of a Covid spike on the horizon.

1.

-The promise

-Then the reality Yet again pic.twitter.com/YNeyMExJ30 — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) September 19, 2021

2.

2020: we’re levelling up

2021: we’re going to try out best to have gas and food — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 20, 2021

3.

Please don’t worry about there not being enough fuel to heat our homes this winter. If we run out of gas we have a contingency plan, which almost certainly won’t involve burning poor people.#energycrisis — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 20, 2021

4.

If we measured gas & electricity in ancient units, maybe we’d have more. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 20, 2021

5.

It's ok, Kwasi Kwarteng said the government has got a plan for the #energycrisis Based on their past track record I would therefore: 1. Stock up on candles

2. Start growing your own veg

3. Learn to hunt wild animals#BBCBreakfast#R4Today — Adrian Gosling (@digitalsunshine) September 21, 2021

6.

7.