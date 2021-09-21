People are airing their thoughts on the UK’s gas crisis – 14 hot takes
If you’re in the UK, you could be forgiven for thinking you’re living in a gritty Mike Leigh film or a documentary about the 70s, as food shortages and astronomical gas prices throw the general population and businesses into chaos.
Following our highly successful "Eat Nowt to Help Out" scheme during the Brexit food shortages, I'm proud to announce the "Heat Nowt to Help Out" scheme for the Brexit energy shortages!
— Boris Johnson MP (parody) (@GetBrexit_Done) September 20, 2021
The problem has been felt worldwide to some extent, but a perfect storm of national and international problems has hit the UK particularly hard.
These include –
A state of disrepair across parts of the UK’s ageing energy infrastructure
The pandemic
The UK’s heavy reliance on fossil fuels and overseas suppliers
A prolonged period of high atmospheric pressure leading to low production at wind farms
Its conscious uncoupling from the EU’s internal energy market, which protects its members from price hikes, to some extent
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has been sent out to share the government’s position with the media like a canary into a coalmine, where he’s chirped up about the likelihood of a difficult winter ahead.
It’s a good job there aren’t already transport problems, a labour shortage and the strong possibility of a Covid spike on the horizon.
from Side Glance GIFs via Gfycat
1.
-The promise
-Then the reality
Yet again pic.twitter.com/YNeyMExJ30
— Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) September 19, 2021
2.
2020: we’re levelling up
2021: we’re going to try out best to have gas and food
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 20, 2021
3.
Please don’t worry about there not being enough fuel to heat our homes this winter. If we run out of gas we have a contingency plan, which almost certainly won’t involve burning poor people.#energycrisis
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 20, 2021
4.
If we measured gas & electricity in ancient units, maybe we’d have more.
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 20, 2021
5.
It's ok, Kwasi Kwarteng said the government has got a plan for the #energycrisis
Based on their past track record I would therefore:
1. Stock up on candles
2. Start growing your own veg
3. Learn to hunt wild animals#BBCBreakfast#R4Today
— Adrian Gosling (@digitalsunshine) September 21, 2021
6.
What was the date on this?#GasCrisis #gasprices pic.twitter.com/53Uj1F8Azm
— Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) September 20, 2021
7.
Started Going pic.twitter.com/tkcHxKCDFJ
— Otto English (@Otto_English) September 20, 2021
More from the Poke
The unexpected family fallout from calling a dog Brad is a fabulous tale, beautifully told
An old and NSFW Penn and Teller video about vaccines has never been more relevant