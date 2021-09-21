This influencer’s picnic ‘special offer’ is a proper jaw dropper

Life

We’ve featured plenty of so-called influencers on these pages trying to get something on the cheap or occasionally entirely free of charge.

Except this one might do a very good job of putting all those others in the shade. Because even though you think you know where it’s going, it goes even further, and it’s a proper jaw dropper.

‘I’ll charge you to do something for me,’ said mishelly1986 who shared it over on Reddit. And just a few of the many responses it prompted.

‘Lmao “I need you do this service for me and pay me $200 for it.” GtFO.’

Logical-Pepper4228 ‘No this is where you drop the classic: ‘Sure, I’ll pay you $200. The way this will work is you pay me $360 upfront for the experience. We will post it to your social with a special discount code. And if 30 people use the code and pay for my service, then you provided me with great exposure and revenue and I’ll happily refund your money and pay you $200 for the great advertising. If you don’t think you can deliver that, then you’re not really an influencer or worth my time.’

Sptsjunkie ‘I mean, I’d rather just tell them to f-ck off.’

AngryCod ‘— I am an influence… THE CHAT HAS BEEN TERMINATED AND YOU WERE BLOCKED BY THE OTHER PARTY.’

kgro

READ MORE

James Blunt had the best comeback for the groom-to-be who asked this

Source Reddit u/mishelly1986