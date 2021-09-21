These pigs’ comedy ‘double double take’ to the leaping dog is 11 seconds well spent

Animals

Funny dog video of the day is this, shared by @scuba_steve321 over on TikTok.

It’s a video of these two pigs’ reaction to this dog leaping over the fence in a single bound.

Beware the NSFW commentary, which is probably best listened to on headphones.

Gotta feel for those two porkers (and indeed all their fellow pigs).

The clip was shared by Redditor and Azsnee09 on the ‘you seeing this sh-t?’ subReddit for reasons which will now be obvious. Here are just a few of the things people said in response.

‘The synchronised head turn hahah.’

MyNamePP ‘They are seeing a miracle.’

Worried-Salamander79 “Wait, leaving is an option?!”

Tattoomyvagina Well they’re smarter than the dog, so chances are they are legitimately perplexed by this.’

phantom_fonte ‘Double Double Take’

unwantedposterboy

READ MORE

This teacher’s takedown of a student’s note after missing class is A++

Source TikTok @scuba_steve321 H/T Reddit u/Azsnee09