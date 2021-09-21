These pigs’ comedy ‘double double take’ to the leaping dog is 11 seconds well spent
Funny dog video of the day is this, shared by @scuba_steve321 over on TikTok.
It’s a video of these two pigs’ reaction to this dog leaping over the fence in a single bound.
Beware the NSFW commentary, which is probably best listened to on headphones.
@scuba_steve321
Just wait for it. #eatmorepork #pigdog#oinkoink🐷🐽
Gotta feel for those two porkers (and indeed all their fellow pigs).
The clip was shared by Redditor and Azsnee09 on the ‘you seeing this sh-t?’ subReddit for reasons which will now be obvious. Here are just a few of the things people said in response.
‘The synchronised head turn hahah.’
MyNamePP
‘They are seeing a miracle.’
Worried-Salamander79
“Wait, leaving is an option?!”
Tattoomyvagina
Well they’re smarter than the dog, so chances are they are legitimately perplexed by this.’
phantom_fonte
‘Double Double Take’
unwantedposterboy
READ MORE
This teacher’s takedown of a student’s note after missing class is A++
Source TikTok @scuba_steve321 H/T Reddit u/Azsnee09
More from the Poke
‘How to measure like a Brit’ went viral and it absolutely nails it
This influencer’s picnic ‘special offer’ is a proper jaw dropper