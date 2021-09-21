The unexpected family fallout from calling a dog Brad is a fabulous tale, beautifully told

Animals

To the subReddit ‘am I the asshole?’, the place where people share their (mostly) real-life stories in the hope of finding out whether they’ve done the wrong thing – or the right.

And this is a classic of the genre, the tale of a man who called his dog Brad only for it to have unexpected consequences. Especially for his sister …

‘AITA for naming my dog Brad?’ asked Redditor PapaJonCenaSpriteMix.

It went viral on Reddit and found a whole new lease of life after it was shared by @AITA_reddit over on Twitter.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Just call the boyfriend Human Brad, simple — PhantomThief92 (@phantomthief92) September 20, 2021

My dog was Geoff, then we met a Geoff. So we had Geoff, and Geoff the Human. — Tessa “Burn it all down” Rouillard (@WhiskyEyeBrews) September 20, 2021

NTA, sharing a name with a dog is an HONOR and a PRIVILEGE — ~anxious vibes ONLY~ (@kaitlynb322) September 20, 2021

also I lost it at “it was such a Brad thing for him to do” — ~anxious vibes ONLY~ (@kaitlynb322) September 20, 2021

If you named your dog Brad *after* meeting the bf, that would be a bit of a dick move. But it doesn't sound like that's the case here. Human-Brad sounds like…

Well, he sounds like every Brad I've ever met. — FilmWonk (@filmwonk) September 20, 2021

Brad here just saved that sister from a relationship with a turd. She should be grateful! — PerraVieja (@Yeoldedogg) September 20, 2021

The original poster later shared a picture of Brad on Imgur.

Brad #1 is not having it! pic.twitter.com/7DqFiKTrlr — MegMegMcGee (@MegMegMcGee) September 20, 2021

To conclude …

“I met my sister’s bf for the first time, he found out that he shares the name of Brad with my dog and they started bickering about it to the point where they broke up. AITA?” Hahaha, lord no, NTA. It’s not your fault that your sis found a guy w/the same name as your dog. — Puppet Theatre: Captive Angel (@angelt18) September 20, 2021

Not the asshole.

