Animals

The unexpected family fallout from calling a dog Brad is a fabulous tale, beautifully told

John Plunkett. Updated September 21st, 2021

To the subReddit ‘am I the asshole?’, the place where people share their (mostly) real-life stories in the hope of finding out whether they’ve done the wrong thing – or the right.

And this is a classic of the genre, the tale of a man who called his dog Brad only for it to have unexpected consequences. Especially for his sister …

‘AITA for naming my dog Brad?’ asked Redditor PapaJonCenaSpriteMix.

It went viral on Reddit and found a whole new lease of life after it was shared by @AITA_reddit over on Twitter.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

The original poster later shared a picture of Brad on Imgur.

To conclude …

Not the asshole.

READ MORE

This teacher’s takedown of a student’s note after missing class is A++

Source Reddit u/PapaJonCenaSpriteMix Twitter @AITA_reddit Image Imgur @JohnCenaSpriteMix420

More from the Poke