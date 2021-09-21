An old and NSFW Penn and Teller video about vaccines has never been more relevant
This 2010 Penn and Teller takedown of the anti-vax movement uses balls, statistics and quite a bit of swearing to demolish the idiocy of the stance.
It’s only 90 seconds but it covers a lot of ground.
They need to make this again, but Covid-19 would be the size of an exercise ball.
It won’t surprise you to know that the magical duo – well, half of them – have been very vocal in their support for the Covid vaccine.
From @pennjillette @MrTeller … Making the need clear. #VivaVaxVegas #RJNow @reviewjournal @LinqPromenade pic.twitter.com/NGghwd9SDQ
— John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) July 24, 2021
It’s best to do what you’re told to by someone who owns a cabinet that can make you disappear.
Source YouTube H/T Digg Image Screengrab
