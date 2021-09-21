Pics

An old and NSFW Penn and Teller video about vaccines has never been more relevant

Poke Staff. Updated September 21st, 2021

This 2010 Penn and Teller takedown of the anti-vax movement uses balls, statistics and quite a bit of swearing to demolish the idiocy of the stance.

It’s only 90 seconds but it covers a lot of ground.

They need to make this again, but Covid-19 would be the size of an exercise ball.

It won’t surprise you to know that the magical duo – well, half of them – have been very vocal in their support for the Covid vaccine.

It’s best to do what you’re told to by someone who owns a cabinet that can make you disappear.

Source YouTube H/T Digg Image Screengrab

