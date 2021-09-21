An old and NSFW Penn and Teller video about vaccines has never been more relevant

Pics

This 2010 Penn and Teller takedown of the anti-vax movement uses balls, statistics and quite a bit of swearing to demolish the idiocy of the stance.

It’s only 90 seconds but it covers a lot of ground.

They need to make this again, but Covid-19 would be the size of an exercise ball.

It won’t surprise you to know that the magical duo – well, half of them – have been very vocal in their support for the Covid vaccine.

It’s best to do what you’re told to by someone who owns a cabinet that can make you disappear.

Source YouTube H/T Digg Image Screengrab