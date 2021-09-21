This TikToker’s nasal party trick is not to be sniffed at
We’re not sure how TikToker @seanna_vibes discovered she could do this party trick, but we’re glad she did, because it gave us a laugh on this chilly autumn morning.
@seanna_vibes
♬ The original video was copyrighted AAAAAAAAA – deepfryedonion
We suspect there are going to be a lot of people giving the eyeliner a new purpose – or the Sharpie, if they haven’t thought it through.
The video was also shared on Reddit’s ‘unexpected’ forum, where this comment from Frogman1480 won the internet.
Pava-snotti
