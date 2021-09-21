A fake ‘anti-vax’ van outside an American football game was simply next-level trolling
Ahead of an American football game in North Carolina, a van bearing an anti-vax message hit the streets around the stadium.
As you may have spotted, the smaller writing bore the name ‘Wilmore Funeral Home’, which doesn’t appear to be a real business, but is obviously just a lovely bit of top trolling.
This is what the Wilmore Funeral Home website looks like.
Nothing else – just that. Redditors were impressed.
I gasped out loud when I first saw this. Too good.
DiegoDynomite
I don’t know where Wilmore Funeral Home is, but I’d like to have the honor of being buried by them
Haunt3dCity
That’s some balls. I like it.
SonOfSparda1984
One Reddit user went with this political trope.
I’m Donald Trump, and I approve this message.
Mister_Mystery000
The Wilmore Funeral Home mixed messaging would probably break Donald Trump’s poor brain.
Source r/vaxxhappened Image r/vaxxhappened
