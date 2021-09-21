Comeback of the day
Latest in a regular series, comeback of the day goes to this exchange shared by Redditor HugeDecision5578 who said: ‘Arrivederci amore mio.’
Oof.
And here are just a few of the things people said about it on Reddit.
‘Guy calls someone “stupid”, writes “your” instead of “you’re” …’
gigerfan
‘Twice.’
unbannable4
‘At least he’s consistent.’
icecream_truck
‘Damn. Stick a fork in him. He’s done. lol.’
KinkyBADom
READ MORE
This teacher’s takedown of a student’s note after missing class is A++
Source Reddit u/HugeDecision5578
More from the Poke
These pigs’ comedy ‘double double take’ to the leaping dog is 11 seconds well spent
‘How to measure like a Brit’ went viral and it absolutely nails it