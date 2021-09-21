Life

Latest in a regular series, comeback of the day goes to this exchange shared by Redditor HugeDecision5578 who said: ‘Arrivederci amore mio.’

Oof.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it on Reddit.

‘Guy calls someone “stupid”, writes “your” instead of “you’re” …’

gigerfan ‘Twice.’

unbannable4 ‘At least he’s consistent.’

icecream_truck ‘Damn. Stick a fork in him. He’s done. lol.’

KinkyBADom

Source Reddit u/HugeDecision5578