This cat’s hilarious response to patting a hedgehog is a lesson learned the hard way

If you only watch one funny hedgehog video this week, then make it this one, a ‘lesson learned’ by this cat which is 5 seconds well spent.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it after it was shared by Kronyzx over on Reddit.

‘You just know that the cat is thinking ‘Ok, just walk away, act cool, and don’t let anyone see the tears in your eyes.’

YNWA25052005 ‘Understandable, have a nice day.’

mrfox_88 ‘Or I’ll get my gloves and come back.’

Malekith89 “Why are you made of HURT?”

davarice ‘I do like that the hedgehog is 100% unbothered by the aggressive presence of the cat. It knows it’s safe. It knows it’s bad. It knows it’s untouchable.’

perksofbeingcrafty ‘Definitely a “I regret my actions” walk of shame lol.’

Matt32490 ‘You just know that cat was giving itself an embarrassed bath 2 seconds later.’

Source gfycat Reddit u/Kronyzx