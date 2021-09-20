A viral TikTok hilariously shows what happens when you try to be quiet
TikTok funny man, mitch_media – otherwise known as Chris – has shared a highly relatable, really well made and very funny sketch about trying not to disturb your housemates late at night.
@mitch_media
I just wanted some juice😔 ##fypシ ##foryoupage ##viral ##ZFlipClackdown ##mitchmedia
Moonwalking aside, this is spot on – especially if there’s a sleeping baby nearby.
The TikTok has had more than four million views in two days and is picking up a lot of love in the comments section.
One commenter had a bit of a drastic reaction.
I mean it’s not the …you know it could still …
Never mind.
Follow Chris so you don’t miss his funny sketches.
READ MORE
This cat stood on its own tail and we were as surprised as it was
Source mitch_media Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
Gillian Anderson’s response to this cringeworthy ‘Margaret Thatcher’ question deserves an award all its own
Mark Hamill had the funniest takedown of the tiny pro-Trump rally at the Capitol