12 peer reviews of the rumoured knighthood for Gavin Williamson

News

Former fireplace salesman, former Defence Secretary and now former Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, hasn’t exactly clothed himself in glory during his time in politics.

He was sacked by Theresa May for allegedly leaking classified information, but not before

Suggesting the UK use troops to solve knife crime Proposing the addition of machine guns to tractors to address an army equipment crisis – no, really! Getting heckled by Siri on his own phone during a Commons speech on Syria Telling a press conference that Russia should go away and shut up.

For this to be your most famous soundbite …#GavinWilliamson pic.twitter.com/zNzDaQ1iyK — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) May 1, 2019

Having been reinstated to the cabinet by Boris Johnson just 12 weeks after his sacking, Williamson continued adding to his hope chest of inadequacy by

Failing to provide all of the laptops promised for poorer children during lockdown Flip-flopping over Covid safety measures, including school attendance Introducing a disastrous algorithm that gave out such inaccurate exam grades that some students lost their university places Criticising students for taking down a portrait of the Queen Criticising teachers for not doing enough during lockdown Criticising parents for not doing enough during lockdown Claiming to have discussed school meals with footballer Marcus Rashford when he’d actually discussed free laptops with rugby player Maro Itoje.

It’s quite the record.

It’s no wonder, then, that there has been something of a negative reaction to rumours that the serial incompetent is to be honoured with a knighthood, which would give him a cushy spot in the already Tory-stuffed House of Lords.

Gavin Williamson ‘tipped for knighthood’ following departure as Education Secretary https://t.co/I7BhSDZjou — The Independent (@Independent) September 17, 2021

1.

2

I think Gavin Williamson was very reasonable settling for a knighthood in exchange for keeping his trap shut about where the bodies are buried. https://t.co/xn9sag3Vwg — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 18, 2021

3.

So glad we live in a meritocracy https://t.co/xK6XvSpvWH — •• (@agirlcalledlina) September 18, 2021

4.

The difference between Boris Johnson giving Gavin Williamson a knighthood and Caligula making his horse a consul would be that some people like horses. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) September 17, 2021

5.

the definition of 'failing upwards'…. https://t.co/I58iYWSJwX — Deepti Gurdasani (@dgurdasani1) September 18, 2021

6.

I tell you what, if they give Gavin Williamson a knighthood they better be giving one to every single person who has worked in a school over the last 18 months. — Secret Headteacher (@secretHT1) September 18, 2021

7.

I hope he's got a nice fireplace to put the medal on. https://t.co/I31pUZ0HPX — 🕺🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🕺 (@mikegove12) September 18, 2021

8.

If there’s any more obvious illustration of just how firmly this country needs to get fucked, I have yet to witness it.https://t.co/wS5YxXeBfi — Max Morgan ️‍️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) September 18, 2021

9.

If Williamson gets a knighthood, then I want the honours system abolished. End of. Come to think of it, we all already know it’s shamefully corrupt. So the only question is – is it salvageable? https://t.co/zknKYWZccI — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 18, 2021

10.

And now they're going to give that twat Williamson a knighthood! pic.twitter.com/3KgtePH5dZ — Sarah Pegg🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺💙 3.5%. (@sarahpegg9) September 18, 2021

11.

Grade inflation really is out of control… https://t.co/kqxdwcx5qE — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) September 18, 2021

12.

Can somebody please turn this world the right way up again!!https://t.co/bf9MqstPHN — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) September 19, 2021

Somebody had to say it …

Thats it…time is *checks watch* 1pm, and I'm calling it. Satire is dead. https://t.co/OMM2tjzrPv — Dr Nick 💙 (@nickswhite) September 18, 2021

READ MORE

Gavin Williamson warned about people being promoted beyond their competence and everyone made the same joke

Source Independent Image Screengrab