12 peer reviews of the rumoured knighthood for Gavin Williamson

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 20th, 2021

Former fireplace salesman, former Defence Secretary and now former Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, hasn’t exactly clothed himself in glory during his time in politics.

He was sacked by Theresa May for allegedly leaking classified information, but not before

Suggesting the UK use troops to solve knife crime

Proposing the addition of machine guns to tractors to address an army equipment crisis – no, really!

Getting heckled by Siri on his own phone during a Commons speech on Syria

Telling a press conference that Russia should go away and shut up.

Having been reinstated to the cabinet by Boris Johnson just 12 weeks after his sacking, Williamson continued adding to his hope chest of inadequacy by

Failing to provide all of the laptops promised for poorer children during lockdown

Flip-flopping over Covid safety measures, including school attendance

Introducing a disastrous algorithm that gave out such inaccurate exam grades that some students lost their university places

Criticising students for taking down a portrait of the Queen

Criticising teachers for not doing enough during lockdown

Criticising parents for not doing enough during lockdown

Claiming to have discussed school meals with footballer Marcus Rashford when he’d actually discussed free laptops with rugby player Maro Itoje.

It’s quite the record.

It’s no wonder, then, that there has been something of a negative reaction to rumours that the serial incompetent is to be honoured with a knighthood, which would give him a cushy spot in the already Tory-stuffed House of Lords.

1.

2

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Somebody had to say it …

