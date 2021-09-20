James Blunt had the best comeback for the groom-to-be who asked this

Pics

James Blunt wins comeback of the day (again) after a this groom-to-be had a special request for him on Twitter.

And Blunt’s response went viral, not for the first time, obviously.

Boom.

And any excuse to revisit some of our other favourite James Blunt tweets of the year so far.

I can’t believe you have a friend either. https://t.co/pzsFdyO5eU — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 21, 2021

Slightly regretting following the government’s advice to retrain. pic.twitter.com/i1z0swmCWW — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 26, 2021

Unless they paid me. https://t.co/4voSh2UiT7 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 26, 2021

Err, she was my ex-girlfriend. https://t.co/xMoSV0oqoy — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) April 20, 2021

The answer is no. You obviously haven’t suffered enough. https://t.co/GaVcD2fucx — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 5, 2021

And finally …

