It’s not every day a presenter is pulled off their feet by a dog on live TV

Telly moment of the day is surely this from BBC Breakfast this morning when weather presenter Carol Kirkwood appeared live from the Chelsea Flower Show with a guide dog called Flash.

Here’s how she introduced the Labrador puppy on the BBC1 morning show.

“Now, she’s a friend of the programme. She was actually on the programme on April 28 with her trainer, Mel, and she took a little bit of a nibble out of Mel’s hand when she was only 18-weeks-old. “She’s grown a bit since then and she’s very well behaved I must say as well, and just gorgeous.”

And it was perfect comedy timing because then this happened.

“She’s a very strong girl, Flash,’ said Kirkwood as she eventually got back up on her feet. And she’s not kidding, by the looks of it.

The clip went viral with no end of love for Carol (and Flash).

Carol Kirkwood is a national treasure pic.twitter.com/aVkFBMs5vZ — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 20, 2021

Here’s what @GuideDogs had to say later.

Our trainee guide dog pups do like to be the stars of the show😳This is why it takes around 20 months to train them to become amazing life changing working guide dogs.@carolkirkwood Flash offers sincere apologies🥺 https://t.co/4ZykkoVc6D — Guide Dogs (@guidedogs) September 20, 2021

Last word to @carolkirkwood herself.

Source Twitter @BBCBreakfast