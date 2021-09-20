Gillian Anderson’s response to this cringeworthy ‘Margaret Thatcher’ question deserves an award all its own

Celebrity

As you may already have seen by now, The Crown was one of the big winners at the Emmy awards, picking up no fewer than seven gongs.

Among them was Gillian Anderson who won the best supporting actress prize for her portrayal of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher.

And we mention this not only because it was thoroughly well deserved, no doubt, but because of the question this reporter had for her after her win which will have you facepalming into the next series at least.

The question went viral after it was shared by @nothing_but_hbc over on Twitter.

No wait I'm losing my fucking mind over this question 💀 pic.twitter.com/1StCsEP5ln — Nothing but hbc 🌈 (@nothing_but_hbc) September 20, 2021

And these are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

WHAT DID GILLIAN SAY TO THAT??? 💀💀💀💀 — Cherisse (@CherYourGlam) September 20, 2021

She kinda made a face but just said 'no' which is very nice cause I would have humiliated this woman💀 — Nothing but hbc 🌈 (@nothing_but_hbc) September 20, 2021

