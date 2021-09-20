This interview with Fox News about the Nicki Minaj testicle tale is peak Eric Trump

Politics

Eric Trump is the gift to facepalming that keeps on giving. He has managed to stuff his mouth with his own feet on numerous occasions in his attempts to justify his dad’s terrible behaviour.

On Trump Sr’s nickname for a part Native American politician.

On disloyalty.

On the disgraced Ghislaine Maxwell.

Fox News presenter, Maria Bartiromo, recently invited him to discuss topical issues, including the furore over Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s alleged vaccine side effect – giant testicles, if you hadn’t heard.

Maria Bartiromo asks Eric Trump about Nicki Minaj's balls tweet and he characterizes the backlash to it as an example of how "the way the left is treated versus the way the right is treated isn't even comparable right now" pic.twitter.com/FKP7eGP7zP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 19, 2021

“They are trying to cancel everybody. They have weaponised the media. They have weaponised the legal system, and they have weaponised the judicial system. And they’ve weaponised the military. And if you speak out against them, if you disagree with them, they cancel you, they try and arrest you, they try and prosecute you. It’s amazing the kind of unjustice [sic] in this country. And America was always this country that stood for equal weights of justice on both sides.”

These five responses perfectly capture the mood.

1.

A stupid question elicits a stupid answer https://t.co/baNJ0nZ2nG — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) September 19, 2021

2.

Is he talking about the way the left ball is treated compared to the right ball? I've always thought testicles were one of the few genuine BOTH SIDES issues. https://t.co/vo6cBCxgoZ — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) September 19, 2021

3.

Where the GOP is at in 2021: A formerly respected financial reporter and the son of a former President are discussing the testicles of the friend of the cousin of a singer on national television. https://t.co/vyYs6Ww6SE — Charles #GetVaxxed! 💉 (@charles_gaba) September 19, 2021

4.

Eric is still awaiting the appearance of his own testicles, so maybe not the best commentator on relative size. — Andy Milner (@AndyMilner16) September 19, 2021

5.

Parker Molloy analysed Trump’s reaction.

It’s pretty wild that anti-vax nonsense is seen as just the default position of “the right.” I don’t know anything about NM’s politics. It’s an extreme own goal to be like, “This person said something stupid. Clearly they’re on our side!” https://t.co/ip8wgqpdAo — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 19, 2021

