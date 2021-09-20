9 hilarious takedowns of Hercules actor Kevin Sorbo’s crap anti-vax advice

Celebrity

Covidiots didn’t get that nickname by being well-informed and sensible.

There have been the ones who decided 5G masts were causing the virus, so they set them on fire or pulled them down. Some believed Bill Gates was hiding tracker implants in vaccines for God only knows what purpose.

Others claimed that masks cause brain damage and *checks notes* chlamydia, while many more are currently self-medicating with horse de-wormer pills, yet they still insist that they’re the ones who have done their research.

from Facepalm GIFs via Gfycat

Consistent covidiot and massive disappointment to fans of the series, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, actor, homophobe, gun advocate and – surprise, surprise – Trump stan, Kevin Sorbo, took to Twitter to protest about establishments requiring customers to be double-jabbed – and it did not go well.

Twitter was never going to let that go unpanned. These were our favourite reactions.

1.

Say what you will about Xena Warrior Princess but she’s never urged her followers to drop their trousers and take a shit outside TGI Fridays https://t.co/me2PCdx71g — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 19, 2021

2.

The Twelve Task of Hercules – Number 2 https://t.co/khIGkGNnM5 — . (@twlldun) September 19, 2021

3.

Taking a shit on a sidewalk is the nearest Kevin will get to having a star on the Hollywood walk of fame https://t.co/tt7XW1WLug — Dli O’Doir (@dli_odoir) September 19, 2021

4.

This is a point I hadn't really considered during the vaccination debate. https://t.co/3lhclJG3tA — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) September 19, 2021

5.

I love imagining the look of joy on very stupid people’s faces when they come up with this sort of thing. ‘To Twitter!’ https://t.co/jh7sVdEMys — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) September 19, 2021

6.

Congrats on finding a role in your range https://t.co/9caorhMwW3 — OwMyPopehat (@Popehat) September 18, 2021

7.

And you can get arrested for pooping on the sidewalk. You won't get arrested for NOT eating in a restaurant if your unvaccinated.

Pull it together son. You can do it. — The Honorable Jillian presiding 🗽🇺🇸🏆 (@JillianNY) September 18, 2021

8.

Let’s play one of these things is not like the other, with Kevin Sorbo https://t.co/1mAhZHqONG — SheOpines (@OpinesSrp) September 19, 2021

9.

I don't think "throwing a tantrum like an infant" is the flex this middle-aged man thinks it is https://t.co/mD0ALjPPXI — Andrew (@RPGsimp) September 19, 2021

For the avoidance of doubt.

In California it is generally considered “disorderly conduct” to urinate or defecate in public- California Penal Code 647 https://t.co/62bERN2TWY — ĐȺmnȺŧɨø mɇmøɍɨȺɇ🌈🐒🔧🏛🏳‍🌈ⱣɍøđɨǥȺł Ᵽøɇ (@UrbanWonKenobi) September 18, 2021

Source Kevin Sorbo Image Screengrab