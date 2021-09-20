Celebrity

9 hilarious takedowns of Hercules actor Kevin Sorbo’s crap anti-vax advice

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 20th, 2021

Covidiots didn’t get that nickname by being well-informed and sensible.

There have been the ones who decided 5G masts were causing the virus, so they set them on fire or pulled them down. Some believed Bill Gates was hiding tracker implants in vaccines for God only knows what purpose.

Others claimed that masks cause brain damage and *checks notes* chlamydia, while many more are currently self-medicating with horse de-wormer pills, yet they still insist that they’re the ones who have done their research.

from Facepalm GIFs via Gfycat

Consistent covidiot and massive disappointment to fans of the series, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, actor, homophobe, gun advocate and – surprise, surprise – Trump stan, Kevin Sorbo, took to Twitter to protest about establishments requiring customers to be double-jabbed – and it did not go well.

Twitter was never going to let that go unpanned. These were our favourite reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

For the avoidance of doubt.

