What could go wrong carrying a cake on a slippery board?
This attempt to deliver a birthday cake could have gone worse – but not by much.
It gave some Reddit users flashbacks – and others the fear.
My sister insisted on carrying the cake for my moms bday when we were younger even though she was afraid of getting burned by the candles…it looked exactly like this.
EmpireBoi
I dropped my best friend’s cake on the floor once. We had just sang happy birthday. I said “the cake is on!” &then turned to take it to the kitchen and it didn’t move with me and fell. My other friend followed my statement with “on the floor…”.
noneya-818
I can picture myself doing that. Everytime i carry a cake from now on, i’ll remember this.
cloudyreader1
Why aren’t cake trays indented so that stupid piece of f**king cardboard they place it on stays in place rather than sliding harder than a scorpion in a fail army video?
blanketswithsmallpox
There’s a reason why top comments get to be top comments, and this one from u/Wooden-Technology-20 is the perfect example.
Cake goes straight to my hips and ass too.
READ MORE
Just the perfect cake for the special IT person in your life
Source r/WhatCouldGoWrong Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
When your savage burn doubles as a slick self-own
17 times people found the perfect insult for the occasion