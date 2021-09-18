Simply 9 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns of the week

Best Of

Here are 9 of our favourite takedowns that went viral this week.

1. ‘Might want to reread that bible’

(via)

2. ‘I already have his body and still no yacht 😢’

(via)

3. ‘Gary Lineker 1, Nigel Farage 0’

(via)

4. ‘Well played sir’

(via)

5. ‘You have your quiver on backwards’

6. ‘Do your research’

(via)

7. ‘Got sonned’

(via)

8. ‘That really burns’

(via)

9. ‘Opposite gender’

(via)

READ MORE

People are sharing the small things that scream ‘I’m rich’ and these 19 are totally on-point

Source Reddit r/murderedbywords