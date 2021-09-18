Popular

17 times people found the perfect insult for the occasion

Poke Staff. Updated September 18th, 2021

We can all enjoy hearing a good burn, particularly ones aimed at someone else, and most of all when the person on the receiving end needs taking down a peg or ten. Not all of these fall into that last category, but are all perfectly chosen and mostly rare insults.

1. Money doesn’t buy taste


Via

2. British cuisine reviewed


Via

3. A burn of biblical proportions


Via

4. It’s a strong look


Via

5. Can’t fault the logic


Via

6. The CEO of getting owned


Via

7. He shoots …he misses


Via

8. This might be a good time to run away to join the circus


Via

9. Also not fond of garlic and sunlight


Via

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke