17 times people found the perfect insult for the occasion
We can all enjoy hearing a good burn, particularly ones aimed at someone else, and most of all when the person on the receiving end needs taking down a peg or ten. Not all of these fall into that last category, but are all perfectly chosen and mostly rare insults.
1. Money doesn’t buy taste
2. British cuisine reviewed
3. A burn of biblical proportions
4. It’s a strong look
5. Can’t fault the logic
6. The CEO of getting owned
7. He shoots …he misses
8. This might be a good time to run away to join the circus
9. Also not fond of garlic and sunlight
