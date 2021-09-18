17 times people found the perfect insult for the occasion

Popular

We can all enjoy hearing a good burn, particularly ones aimed at someone else, and most of all when the person on the receiving end needs taking down a peg or ten. Not all of these fall into that last category, but are all perfectly chosen and mostly rare insults.

1. Money doesn’t buy taste



Via

2. British cuisine reviewed



Via

3. A burn of biblical proportions



Via

4. It’s a strong look



Via

5. Can’t fault the logic



Via

6. The CEO of getting owned



Via

7. He shoots …he misses



Via

8. This might be a good time to run away to join the circus



Via

9. Also not fond of garlic and sunlight



Via