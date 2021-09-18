13 of the funniest pictures that went viral this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week when we look back at 13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit last week.

1. ‘My wife found this on one of her tables today at work’

(via u/Queasy-Lingonberry46)

2. ‘I deliver for amazon, this came up halfway thru my route. A little drastic I’d say lol’

(via u/Remarkable-Breath-55)

3. ‘So how is your morning going?’

(via u/deathberryx)

4. ‘This pug – husky mix is the most intense derp you will ever see’

(via u/Bostonterrierpug)

5. ‘Read the poster’



(via u/NetProper83)

6. ‘Moved in with my Brother and Fiancé. I think they might be monsters



(via u/StarKnight29)

7. ‘This sign was placed behind a European gas station frequented by international truckers’



(via u/Pubelication)

8. ‘Unfortunately a large number of men are unable to locate Stair 1 Roof Access, and will likely perish in the event of a fire’

(via u/B34TBOXX5)

9. ‘Neat’

(via u/GoldenChinchilla)

10. ‘Phantom of the opera’



(via u/TwoTimeToj)

11. ‘Craft Fair Where I Live’

(via u/RusticPinecone)

12. ‘My golden brings me this old rug every time I come home to wish me a warm welcome’

(via u/poluplava)

13. ‘A rare photo of Schrödinger’s cat’

(via u/LuigiBonnafini)

Source Reddit r/funny