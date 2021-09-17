‘You never know who’s going to scam you!’

Pics

This message from a dad sounds oddly like a scammer and made people laugh over on Reddit where it was shared by @shrekasss who said: ‘You never know who’s trying to scam you!’

Uncanny.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘Tell him to sprinkle a ‘kindly’ every once in a while to solidify it.’

Alan_Greenspin ‘Also try “Dear Ian”’

oopls “Dear Ain”

SmashinCetacean ‘Classic scam. He’ll change your info and won’t tell you what it is until you come over to help with some yardwork.’

ShadowFox1289 ‘Please hurry. His 10 year old son has ovarian cancer and it’s the only thing that gets him through the day while he’s going through treatment.’

Niaso ‘He’s also a Nigerian Prince but he needs help accessing his money so he can send you some.’

shrekasss ‘One day a scammer will pretend to be your dad and you will be none the wiser.’

PD216ohio

Source Reddit u/shrekasss