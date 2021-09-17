Videos

This Newsmax presenter’s furious rant after a guest criticised Donald Trump is off the scale stuff

John Plunkett. Updated September 17th, 2021

It’s rare (never) that that our TV picks of the day include American right-wing news outlet Newsmax, but in this case we’ll make an exception.

It’s presenter Grant Stinchfield discussing the situation in Afghanistan Army veteran Joe Saboe, who has been back to the country to help get American citizens and others out of the country,

It begins with Stinchfield offering his thoughts but when Saboe offers appears to offer even the mildest criticism of Donald Trump, well, it all rather goes downhill from there.

And here’s just a taster of the exchange.

Grant Stinchfield: I can tell you, this didn’t happen under President Trump. I know there’s a lot of people on the left that want to try to blame President Trump – he wanted out of Afghanistan real bad – he was real frustrated at not being able to get out. But he didn’t pull out because he knew this would happen.”

Joe Saboe: “With due respect Grant, veterans – I being one right? – and our friends are over there, we follow this closely for multiple administrations and we know the Trump administration’s efforts here were fairly weak. They were trying to limit the number of people that would get out and so …”

GS: “Joe, Joe.”

JS: “… there were coordination problems for a long time.”

GS: “I’m going to cut you off now, I’m already weak, I’m already low on tin. Cut him off, please. Cut him off now! Cut him off now! You’re not going to blame this on President Trump on my show! It’s not happening”

“Now I appreciate the work that you’re doing, Good Bless you for being a veteran, God Bless you for trying to get Americans out. But don’t come on this program and take the talking points to the left and blame President Trump – that’s not helping anybody. The Biden administration screwed this up from the very start. You know it, I know it, the whole country knows it.”

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

