This Newsmax presenter’s furious rant after a guest criticised Donald Trump is off the scale stuff

It’s rare (never) that that our TV picks of the day include American right-wing news outlet Newsmax, but in this case we’ll make an exception.

It’s presenter Grant Stinchfield discussing the situation in Afghanistan Army veteran Joe Saboe, who has been back to the country to help get American citizens and others out of the country,

It begins with Stinchfield offering his thoughts but when Saboe offers appears to offer even the mildest criticism of Donald Trump, well, it all rather goes downhill from there.

Watch Newsmax host cut the feed and scream at a veteran guest for offering a mild critique of Trump pic.twitter.com/xozk1f5kzH — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) September 16, 2021

And here’s just a taster of the exchange.

Grant Stinchfield: I can tell you, this didn’t happen under President Trump. I know there’s a lot of people on the left that want to try to blame President Trump – he wanted out of Afghanistan real bad – he was real frustrated at not being able to get out. But he didn’t pull out because he knew this would happen.” Joe Saboe: “With due respect Grant, veterans – I being one right? – and our friends are over there, we follow this closely for multiple administrations and we know the Trump administration’s efforts here were fairly weak. They were trying to limit the number of people that would get out and so …” GS: “Joe, Joe.” JS: “… there were coordination problems for a long time.” GS: “I’m going to cut you off now, I’m already weak, I’m already low on tin. Cut him off, please. Cut him off now! Cut him off now! You’re not going to blame this on President Trump on my show! It’s not happening” “Now I appreciate the work that you’re doing, Good Bless you for being a veteran, God Bless you for trying to get Americans out. But don’t come on this program and take the talking points to the left and blame President Trump – that’s not helping anybody. The Biden administration screwed this up from the very start. You know it, I know it, the whole country knows it.”

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Totally normal behavior and not at all a cult that has turned Americans into rageaholic zombies https://t.co/DZCMYxIg9I — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 16, 2021

I thought he was short on time? — la parka fan club (@DubyaArgh) September 16, 2021

He's so triggered because that guy got his number🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nb0ny8vtaV — Bloob, Esq. (@RomanticBallad) September 16, 2021

This is so American. Don't let the person who disagrees with you talk. — 你妈妈吸我的鸡巴 (@Sai_Sawant_) September 16, 2021

"Parrot my talking points or get cancelled!!!" — Jack Frost (@JackFro03367504) September 16, 2021

If anyone still doesn't understand what propaganda is, we'll this is pure textbook. Faux outrage, demeaning the guest, not allowing the other to speak. A real news reporter would let the person speak and challenge, not cut them off when their argument has been destroyed. — Gaz (@Gaz79726280) September 16, 2021

Does a lot of yelling for someone that never served and kisses up to a draft dodger. — Aquiles Olguin (@aquilesolguin1) September 16, 2021

This man is not a news anchor. He is a propagandist, and he is upset because the man he meant to use as a prop actually spoke up and told the truth. — northierthanthou.com (@Brimshack) September 16, 2021

