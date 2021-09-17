This archer’s takedown of a mansplainer was an absolute bullseye

Life

Late contender for takedown – and indeed, mansplainer – of the week comes this, shared by scarecroe over on Reddit.

It’s an exchange between a cosplayer called Captain Kaycee and a guy called Matthew who spotted something wrong about her outfit. And her response is as comprehensive as it is satisfying.

Bullseye!

‘Reminds me of those morons that were criticizing people for firing one-handed during the olympics.’

GenericSpider “ROFLMAO LOL that woman is not going to hit anything, she’s just trying to look cool shooting one handed.” Yeah, no.’

RedditF-ckingSocks

Oh yes, this person!

The replies on this tweet, from men saying an Olympic athlete is doing her sport wrong, are bordering on parody. Something tells me she knows what she is doing, my guys https://t.co/4Ro1qxe1Gm — Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) July 27, 2021

And just in case you wanted a bit more information, last word to Captain Kaycee.

‘Some quick info: yes, it can be used as mounted archery equipment, but you don’t HAVE to use it that way. Ideally, the quiver will have some fabric wrapped inside to keep your arrows from moving. Mine currently doesn’t have that, but I can certainly do that once I get on a horse. (There’s also other quivers that are easier to shoot from off a horse too which I’d opt for instead. This is just my super pretty hip quiver for photoshoots and the archery range). Also, I’m holding it Mediterranean style but this bow can be used both Mediterranean and thumb draw because it has striking wood on either side. I just didn’t have my thumb ring for this shoot so I opted for Mediterranean.’

CaptainKaycee ‘Oh and one more thing: I realized that I misspoke a bit about field quivers because in Olympic archery they are back facing. Hip quivers for Olympic archery are normally forward facing, but in historical/traditional archery many are back facing (ie: mine). But I’m a traditional archer not Olympic so that’s a little bit my fault!’

CaptainKaycee

And you can follow Captain Kaycee on Instagram over here.

