This advice for a house with no number went viral and it’s a salutary lesson for us all

Here’s a salutary lesson for anyone who lives in house without a number. You never know, you might do one day.

It’s a doorbell video of someone making a delivery and it was shared on Reddit by TheGoodNow who said: ‘Not bad advice at all!’

And just a few of the things people said about it.

‘As a former pizza delivery driver, I wholeheartedly agree with her.’

Steel-and-Wood ‘She’s not wrong!’

chanrah14 ‘My street was renamed because it had the same name as another street in the city, a guy had a heart attack, and died because the ambulance was going up and down the wrong one looking for his house.’

Dayofsloths ‘This is the most respectful “f-ck you” I’ve ever seen.’

PapaTroII ‘Not all heroes wear capes. Some have head tatts.’

txtaxman ‘What kind of psychopath doesn’t have numbers on their house?’

djln491 ‘The guy next to the guy who is trying to keep them from repossessing their house after he told them he would take the numbers off “his” house.’

Light_Beard

Ah yes, this guy.

