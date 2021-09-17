These 13 hilarious scammer shutdowns are a supremely satisfying read

Best Of

There are two ways to deal with scammers – ignore them and hit delete, or take a bit of them to give them exactly the response they deserve.

These 13 people chose the second option and they make for a supremely satisfying read.

1. ‘At least he admitted it’

(via)

2. ‘Meatball’

(via)

3. ‘Tricking them with cat facts!’

(via)

4. ‘I have no idea how this scam even works or what the end game is. But I’ve started replying in ways that make me giggle.’

(via)

5. ‘Somebody didn’t go to scamming school’

(via)

6. ‘How to give scammers a mini heart attack’

(via)

7. ‘I’m on the books guys. I cannot wait for my appointment’

(via)

8. ‘Scammer tried to scam 20 random people at once’

(via)

9. ‘Casually dealing with spammers’

(via)

10. ‘Very well thought out scam’

(via)

11. ‘Trust me bro’

(via)

12. ‘Next level trolling’

Imgur L0LiAteYourCat H/T (via)

13. ‘Does it all by itself’

(via)

