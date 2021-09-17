People have been describing their sex life using film titles – 16 NSFW funny favourites
Over on the r/AskReddit forum, someone named u/bebbsgsns posed this question to Redditors.
‘If you could describe your sex life using a movie title what would it be?’
As you can appreciate, some of the answers were NSFW, but they were all pretty creative – and funny.
1.
2.
3.
Via
4.
5.
6.
7.
Via
8.
Article Pages: 1 2
More from the Poke
Animals
How to keep a cat off a counter – with comedy side-effects
News
Boris Johnson is making imperial measures official again – and the idea took a pounding