This woman posing with wings wasn’t the only influencer in the area

Videos

The Influencers in the wild account shares footage of the many posers who walk amongst us, doing odd things in public for likes. No, not Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock – social media influencers.

Like this –

Doesn’t everyone bring a ring light to the beach?

A recent clip shows someone posing against a pair of wings painted onto a wall by artist Mikhaela Cherry. Nothing unusual about that – it’s what happens next which makes it even better.

Instagram users weighed in on the repost from Pablo Rochat.

That Pigeon is my favorite Micro-Influencer 🐦..

oscar_tequila

That pigeon better have as many followers as the kardashians or I’m out

moviemort

Lmao this post is pure gold

keyz921

Instagram user only_sabrina_horak made this point about the human influencer’s picture.

‘You don’t even see the wings in the selfie 🦋🙍‍♀️🤳’

Give Influencers in the Wild a follow on Instagram, TikTok or Twitter for more WTF lack of self-awareness.

READ MORE

There’s nothing respectful about this influencer’s early morning Aretha Franklin cover

Source Influencers In the Wild Image Screengrab